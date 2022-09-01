Rhode Island’s 13-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season has been finalized and includes at least three postseason teams from a year ago.
The non-conference slate includes nine home games, three games at the previously-announced Cayman Islands Classic and two true road contests. Combined with nine Atlantic 10 contests, the Rams will be playing 17 regular-season games in the Ryan Center this season.
Rhody opens with two games in the opening week, hosting Quinnipiac on Nov. 7 and Texas State on Nov. 12. The latter game is against a Bobcat squad that won 21 games a year ago and qualified for the NIT. URI gets one more home game against new CAA member Stony Brook on Nov. 15 before the team heads to the Cayman Islands Classic. Last year, Stony Book won 18 regular-season games but was unable to participate in the America East tournament due to its announced transition to the CAA.
Rhode Island will play three games in three days from Nov. 21-23 in the Cayman Islands, opening with the Big 12’s Kansas State. Kansas State is led by first-year head coach Jerome Tang, who was part of Baylor’s run to the 2021 national title and back-to-back Big 12 regular-season titles the last two seasons. URI will play either Nevada from the Mountain West or Tulane from the American Athletic Conference the following day, depending on the opening round results. The third opponent is to be determined.
Following the trip to the Cayman Islands, Rhode Island closes out its November competition with a visit to Boston College on Nov. 27. It will be the fourth meetings in three years against the neighbor from the ACC. Last year, URI beat the Eagles twice in five days, knocking BC off 57-49 at the Ryan Center and then 71-65 in Daytona at the Sunshine Slam.
December gets off to a hot start when Rhody welcomes in-state rival Providence to the Ryan Center on Dec. 3. It will be the Friars’ first time coming to Kingston since Dec. 6, 2019, a 75-61 win for the Rams. Providence is fresh off a 27-win season that included a run to the Sweet 16.
The game against Providence starts a run of four home games in 11 days. Brown visits on Dec. 7, followed by Army (Dec. 10) and UMass Lowell (Dec. 13).
Rhode Island hits the road for a contest at Georgia State on Dec. 18, completing a home-and-home series. Rhode Island defeated Georgia State last December before the Panthers went on to win the Sun Belt’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship. Georgia State put a scare into top-seeded Gonzaga before falling in the opening round.
The non-conference schedule closes with a home date against Milwaukee on Dec. 22. Like the Georgia State game, the Milwaukee contest completes a home-and-home series that began with a Rhody victory last season.
Start times for the games are still to be determined and will be added to the schedule on GoRhody.com as they are confirmed. The Atlantic 10 conference dates are expected to be announced in early September.
