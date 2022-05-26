NARRAGANSETT — The Narragansett girls lacrosse team finished strong with a 12-10 victory over Rocky Hill on senior night Thursday. The victory capped a rise from an 0-5 start to the season, with the Mariners finishing 4-7.
“It feels great to get a win, especially on senior night,” senior Emma Landy said.
The Mariners hoped the win would put them into playoff contention, but the field was limited to teams that hit the 40 percent mark in win percentage, which left the Mariners just outside. Still, the late surge was strong. The Mariners didn’t break into the win column until May 3. Steady improvement is always a goal for the program, and it has been clearly apparent this year.
“I’m really proud of this team,” head coach Mark Lubic said. “They work hard and I think they’ve gotten better and better.”
Things didn’t look promising in the early going of Thursday’s game. Rocky Hill jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first six minutes of the game. The Mariners didn’t get on the board until the 16:08 mark, but made a big move once they did. Five straight goals turned the game around.
It was a dogfight from there, with the teams going back-and-forth throughout. The Mariners led 8-6 at halftime before Rocky Hill scored three straight early in the second half. Narragansett answered with three of its own. Landy’s goal with 2:48 left, plus some strong defense and good clock management, helped the Mariners finish out the win.
Landy and Ellie Wooten led the Mariners with three goals each. Eris Hughes added a goal and two assists, and Anna Hart had one goal and one assist. Julianne Harris, Julia Cox, Bridget Blessing and Natalia Salvadore chipped in one goal apiece. Goalie Isabella DeLuca made some key stops down the stretch.
The senior night honorees were Landy, Shannon McGreevy, Allison Seaver, Ava Pistacchio, Zoe Berghorn and Jessica Levesque. They’ve had unusual careers but have pushed through.
“The seniors had a normal freshman year, then the COVID year, and last year, they were in Division I,” Lubic said. “They’ve done a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.