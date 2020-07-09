A style of coaching for every successful team. No two exactly the same. Some with a foot on the proverbial pedal from start to finish. Others, a more systematic approach with tight defense and ball control offense. Still a third, a hybrid plan more geared to taking what the defense will give. All can work. All have worked.
Parenting? Well, it is really no different. The game plans vary by household and person. Can we go off path as parents and still find our way home? You bet. And thank goodness for that. In fact, a person can even write a sports and parenting column having broken almost every rule in the book. But let’s take a step back.
Somehow, I thought when reuniting with long-ago high school teammates, the most memorable aspect would be rehashing all the old sports stories. There were certainly enough to be told. Some good. Some not so good. Not being the star of any team, my memories were more of what I saw than what I did. So, I listened more, participated less, and laughed often, leaving it to those who played more regularly to weave their tales.
Next we came to parenting. Ok. Good subject. In fact, with four children, I felt comfortable I was in the right game this time. In fact, I was more than hoping others would match my level of foolhardiness in the parenting process. If it was going to happen, this would be the group to do it. And so we settled in.
My first story was my wife and I taking our son to the beach when he was just able to sit upright, then watching as a wave flipped him beneath the ocean foam. And this was just after my wife advised to keep a close watch for fear of his flipping. Not good. I proposed that she need not worry, that he would come up eventually. That made it worse. But, only being in shallow water, he did quickly reappear. And, like my pal’s sports tales, my first parenting story was in the books. A different kind of sport. But let the games begin.
One friend told about catching his son’s hand in a car door. Not bad. That led to my telling of my youngest daughter, unbeknownst to me, leaning her head out the car window shouting so-long to a friend, followed seconds later by my raising the same electric window to cut the outside draft. After my daughter’s desperate, guttural request for relief, I was quick to free her. A happy ending. Yes, I was definitely a regular player in the arena of parenting mishaps.
How about the bike ride, with my wife and I well into our journey with our little one on my bike child seat? Except, I had never fastened him into his safety belt. At one of the stops, having realized my error, I attempted to snap him in before being caught in the act. Not a chance. Another long explanation with no good ending.
Many have told me it is a borderline miracle our oldest daughter made it to adulthood with the number of times I put her in harm’s way. And I am convinced our youngest son, despite all he experienced, stayed ahead of the danger curve by learning from his sibling’s calamities.
Leaving the gathering that night, I asked myself why I had so many more parenting accounts gone-wrong than the others. I knew my personality was to jump in first and ask questions later. That had to be part of it. And I knew the opportunities for error were greater just by my being heavily involved in their lives and putting them in the craziest of situations. So, more opportunities, along with a full steam ahead approach, along with a level of acting before thinking, certainly had to correlate with a higher propensity for error.
We all have many options for how we lead in the world of parenting. Those blessed to have the opportunity to parent are able to choose their own process, either operating on the relative fringes, in the epicenter, or somewhere in-between. On the fringes, we raise our children and attend their events. We are steady figures in their lives. We are always there and provide for them. And that is absolutely all good. That can be a winning formula.
In the epicenter, the decision is made to fully immerse. This does not mean we involve ourselves outside the proper lines. Our children need their own space and their own activities. But when we are at play, we are fully at play. And we do it with passion. We flood the hose with the number of opportunities to engage. And we approach each moment with the heart and energy of a child. Not the mind of a child but the heart of one. And this too is a successful blueprint.
The encouraging news, like the coaches with differing philosophies toward success, so many methods can lead to raising well-adjusted children. Despite my shortcomings and thanks to my wife’s guidance, I like to think we succeeded with our four children.
Are there absolute essentials, non-negotiables, to success in raising children? Sure. The need for unconditional love and listening and patiently being there through all the ups and downs is a good start. In the end, they need the best you possible. Whatever your method, always lending a patient ear and kind thought will put you well on the path toward your own parenting championship, even if you make a few mistakes along the way.
