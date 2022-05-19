The Southern Division belongs to North Kingstown.
The Skipper boys and girls track teams both won titles at the Southern Division championships on Saturday at Coventry High School. Five gold medals for each team powered the first-place finishes.
South Kingstown finished as the runner-up in both the boys and girls competitions. The Narragansett boys were eighth and the girls took ninth. Prout’s boys finished ninth and the girls finished 10th.
Skippers deliver
Unbeaten in dual meets, North Kingstown’s squads kept right on rolling on the postseason stage. The girls racked up 155 points to coast past South Kingstown, while the boys narrowly edged the Rebels 142-135.
The girls showcased two relay gold medals, plus first-place finishes by Sadie Souls, Molly Sullivan and Isabella Frenzilli.
The 4x100 team claimed first place in 51.90 seconds, with Souls, Emma Charpentier, Abby Tober and Addison Smith on the track. The distance crew also shined, with Tori Chace, Ruby Nunnery, Molly Sullivan and Gabriella Carnevale winning the 4x800 in 10:00.20.
Souls continued her dominance in the 300-meter hurdles, taking first plce with a time of 48.35 seconds. She also took fourth in the 100 meters. Sullivan added a gold medal in the 3,000, winning in 11:29.75. Frenzilli paced a strong Skipper contingent in the javelin with a first-place finish thanks to a throw of 107-08.
Faith Veasley and Brooke Thompson were busy – and successful – in jumping events. Veasley took silver in both the high jump and the triple jump, while grabbing bronze in the long jump. Thompson snagged two third-place finishes and a fourth place nod across the same events.
Madison Peters was just as busy in the throwing events, taking second in the discus, fifth in the shot put and sixth in the hammer throw.
Tober and Chace won two individual medals each on the track. Tober took third in the 100 and fourth in the 200. Chase finished fourth in both the 800 and the 1,500.
Joining Frenzilli in the javelin were Polina Wright, who took second; Carly Lafferty in third; and Veasley in fifth.
Also medaling for the Skippers were Nunnery, Charpentier, Olivia Priest, Riley Dempsey and Susannah Compton.
About a third of the points for the boys team came from throwing events. Andrew Harmon led the crew, winning the shot put with a heave of 47 feet, 1 inch. He also took first place in the hammer throw at 208-04 and chipped in a third place in the discus. Nathan Field took second in the shot put and third in the hammer, Shamus Culhane was the runner-up in the hammer, and Ethan Wordell took third in the discus.
Also winning gold for the Skippers were Jackson Borge and Brendan Pratt. Borge won the 3,000 in 9:16.77, while Pratt took first in the 300 hurdles. Pratt also medaled in the long jump and the triple jump.
Two relays also crossed the line in first place. James Borkman, Noah Gincastro, Jackson Webber and John Schultz won the 4x100 in 45.23 seconds. Borge, Cameron Ferrell, Jack Toolin and Keaton Diehl took first in the 4x800 at 8:28.88.
Sam Northrup won two medals for the Skippers and Adam Hall was the silver medalist in the 100 hurdles. Webber, James Zannini, Oliver Lawton, Quinn O’Connell, Brayden Rogers, and Miki Ashenafi also took home medals. Ferrell, Toolin, Pratt and Mason Taylor teamed up to take fourth in the 4x400 relay.
Standouts lead Rebels
Nate Ambrad and Antonio Capalbo won two gold medals apiece to lead the South Kingstown boys to their second-place finish.
Ambrad took first place in the discus with a toss of 146-02 and also went gold in the javelin thanks to a throw of 152-10. He added a fourth-place finish in the shot put to wrap up his 24-point day.
Capalbo logged big mileage and did it fast, taking first place in both the 800 and the 1,500. He also placed third in the 3,000 and ran on South’s first-place winning 4x400 relay team. He was joined on the relay unit by Jacob Mathews, Brody Shiels, and Will Ballard.
Isaiah Carter also won gold for the Rebels, finishing first in the long jump with a leap of 21-03.50. Carter took third in the triple jump and fifth in the javelin.
Phoenix Sward joined Carter on the medal stand in those events, taking second in the long jump, third in the triple jump, third in the shot put and fourth in the javelin.
Ryan Hazard won two medals with a second in the discus and a sixth in the javelin. Brody Shiels also took two with a second-place in the high jump and a sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Ballard, Mathews, Aiden Hurley and Tremayne Handley also medaled for the Rebels.
The South Kingstown girls took home 22 medals in their runner-up finish. Arsenia Brown led the parade with four podium finishes, including a first-place showing. She won the 100 hurdles and also took second in the long jump, fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 300 hurdles.
The other gold medal went to the 4x400 relay team. Tayshia Cary, Laurel Filiberto, Isabelle McDonald and Sierra Thompson prevailed in 4:15.46.
Thompson had a big day in addition to that relay gold, taking second in both the 100 and the 200, as well as fifth in the high jump. Cary also chipped in with a third-place finish in the 200 and fifth in the 100. Emma Soffientino medaled in two events, as well, with third-place finishes in both the 1,500 and the 3,000. McDonald, Filiberto, Greta Dahl, Sofia Caito, Zoe Pollack, Lennon Schroeder, Kenzie Barker, Leah DiRoma and Lucille Ambrad also left with hardware. The 4x800 team of McDonald, Caito, Filiberto and Nowell placed third.
Mariners, Crusaders come through with bright spots
The Narragansett boys had the strongest showing among the area’s smaller schools. Killian Oberheu stood out in the throws, taking fourth in the discus and sixth in the hammer throw. Cole Francis helped with a second-place finish in the 3,000, Chase Flint took third in the 800, Finn Connor place sixth in the 100 and Owebn Degnan took fifth in the hammer.
Two relays also medaled. Flint, Francis, Anthony Landi and Adam Melnick joined forces to take fifth in the 4x400. Connor, Flint, Caleb Jones and Collin Morgan took fifth in the 4x100.
The Mariner girls got all their points from Kylee Bennett, who took third in both the discus and the hammer throw.
Prout was led by Steven Quinn and some strong relays. Quinn took fourth in both the 100 and 200 meters for the Crusader boys. He also ran on the 4x100 relay with Matthew Amalfetano, Jacob Couto and Will Axford en route to a fourth-place finish.
The girls won two relay medals. Emma Baird, Kenzie Moniz, Maddie Williams and Julia Mastrandrea finished sixth in the 4x100. Williams, Sofia Abbott, Julia Mastrandrea and Jessica Mastrandrea took fifth in the 4x400.
