Former University of Rhode Island great and longtime radio analyst Don Kaull died on Saturday at the age of 77. An out-pouring of love from his Rhody family followed.
“I am not sure there is anyone more synonymous with URI Basketball than Don Kaull,” Rhode Island Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn said. “From the first day I arrived on campus, Don’s kindness was overwhelming. He wore his love of the University of Rhode Island on his sleeve and was beloved by everyone he came in contact with. I am truly going to miss him. My prayers and condolences to Caroline and their children and grandchildren.”
Kaull was a high school basketball legend at Rogers High School in Newport, earning first-team all-state honors twice and leading the Vikings to a state championship. A Parade Magazine All-American, he headed across the bay and played for the Rams from 1964 to 1967. He was inducted into the URI Hall of Fame in 1985. He is also a member of the Rogers High School Hall of Fame, the Newport Sports Hall of Fame and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame.
Kaull and his wife of 55 years, Caroline, had three children and 10 grandchildren. When Don wasn’t on the radio covering URI games, he could often be spotted in the stands at his grandchildren’s sporting events.
On the radio, his distinctive tones and Rhode Island accent made Rams games easy to find on the dial.
Beyond his success on the court and his work calling games off of it, he was a true gentleman who had a friendly word for everyone he came across at the Ryan Center and beyond. He called games for 35 years.
“Even more than his tremendous play on the basketball court for URI in the 1960s and his outstanding broadcasting career stretching more than three decades, it is Don’s kindness that stands out the most,” longtime radio partner Steve McDonald said. “Don always had a kind word and a generous heart for everyone he met. He represented the University of Rhode Island to the highest standard.”
