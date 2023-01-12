North Kingstown didn’t let their visitors leave with a win this time.
About a month after Cranston West captured the South County Invitational title in North’s gym, the Skippers scored a dramatic dual-meet win over the Falcons last week. Freshman Matt Srabian’s pin in the final match of the night gave North a 42-39 victory.
“It was fun. Cranston West won our tournament, so our guys were pretty fired up to beat them,” North Kingstown head coach Dave Petrucci said. “We’re always neck and neck with them. Every year, we have tough matches with them. It’s nice to be able to beat a team like that. It’s huge.”
The win was part of a strong start to the new year for the Skippers, who also took third place in the Chad Antoch Memorial Tournament in Westerly over the weekend. The team’s December schedule was highlighted by a third-place finish in its South County Tournament.
With a relatively young lineup, the Skippers are leaning on their veteran standouts and have proven capable of making some noise as the season continues.
“We have a lot of really young guys,” senior Connor Swaim said. “A bunch of freshmen in our lineup. This year is a nice mix of freshmen and juniors. It’s been a big developmental year for us.”
The matchup with Cranston West was a roller-coaster, with pins in every contested bout except one. The Falcons carried a 39-36 lead into the 285-pound match, the last of the night.
“Going into it, we knew it was going to be a pretty close one,” junior Tyler Schartner said. “Coming down to the last match, it was huge.”
Srabian pinned Dominic Matera to give North Kingstown six points and the team victory.
“He was super aggressive at the end,” Petrucci said. “It was very loud in there. The freshmen, you’re not always sure how they’re going to take to that, and he took to it really well. He did very well under pressure and responded. He came up huge.”
The Skippers also got pins from Swaim, Schartner, Bryce Cogswell, Noah Turillo and Seamus Rooney. Caden Hughes won by forfeit at 106 for the other points.
“It came down to the last minute,” Swaim said. “They’re a tough team every year and we kind of have some rivalry with their team. We were excited when we got the pin.”
In the weekend tournament, the Skippers took home five medals on their way to third place. Swaim captured gold at 132 pounds. Schartner finished second at 138. William McMinn at 195 and Kaz Morosetti at 220 both captured third-place. Rooney chipped in with a fourth-place finish.
North finished behind only Central and Coventry, two of the strongest teams in the state.
“Our goal was to place in the top three,” Petrucci said. “Bunch of out-of-state teams so you don’t know who’s going to be there. Central and Coventry both have tough tournament teams. I was happy with our placement. I thought we could have wrestled a little better down the stretch, but overall, the day wasn’t too bad.”
The rest of the month will be busy, with two tri-meets and two dual-meets in league action, plus a pair of trips out of state.
“January is a tough month for us,” Petrucci said. “We’re going to New Jersey at the end of this week to wrestle Seton Hall Prep and South Plainfield. They’re usually ranked within New Jersey. We have a couple of tri-meets, then we go up to Methuen, Mass. January is big for us.”
