CRANSTON — North Kingstown played some of its best hockey of the season early in game one of the Division II championship series. The next night, with their backs against the wall, the Skippers responded with another charge.
None of it was quite enough.
Cranston rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win Friday’s series opener 4-3 in overtime, then held off a last-ditch push by the Skippers in game two for a championship clinching 4-2 win on Saturday at Cranston Veterans Memorial Ice Rink.
The results left the resurgent Skippers one step shy of their first title since 2010.
“It’s tough but I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” head coach Bob Nabb said. “This group of seniors, a few years ago, we literally went three months of the calendar without winning a game. They really persevered and battled and improved. They deserved what they got, making it to the finals and having a chance. We had just as good a shot as Cranston. We definitely belonged there.”
The Skippers streaked into the championship series off a dramatic shootout win in the semifinals. On the same ice, a week later, they seemed to still have momentum as they built a 3-1 lead in game one. Cranston actually scored the first goal of the game just two minutes in, but the Skippers got the next three. Conall Gately tallied two of them, sandwiched around a Sean Wright goal. Gately’s second goal made it 3-1 with 12:10 left in the second period.
“I thought the first two periods were two of the best periods we played all year,” Nabb said. “Not that we played over our heads or anything, but in terms of executing our game plan to a T – we were right on.”
But the goal that made it a two-score lead would be the last of the night for the Skippers. Cranston began its comeback with 2:50 left in the second period on a goal by Jaydin Rossi. It was bad timing for the Skippers.
“We almost went into the third period with a two-goal lead, which I would have felt really good with, but giving up that one really hurt,” Nabb said. “They always say, giving up a goal in the last part of a period really hurts you. You go into that locker room a little down.”
The Skippers held on for much of the third period, but the Falcons evened the score with 4:39 left on a goal by Andrew Martin. Neither team scored again in regulation, sending the matchup to overtime. It was a familiar spot for North Kingstown, but there would be no shootout this time. Kaden Santurri broke free on the left wing and sent the puck toward the net, where it was deflected in for the game-winner.
“Being up 3-1 and losing that one really hurts,” Nabb said. “It was a couple of mistakes, doing things we talked all year about not doing. The goal in the second, the goal in the third and the goal in overtime had a lot of similarities in terms of breakdowns on our part. So that was kind of disappointing. They might have been the only three breakdowns we had the entire game and they capitalized on them.”
On Saturday, Cranston again took a 1-0 lead early in the first period, just one second later than Friday’s opening tally. This time, though, the Skippers didn’t have an answer. They were held scoreless through the first two periods. Cranston added to its lead with 1:53 left in the second period on a power-play goal by Mickey Becker-Norton.
“We kind of came out tentative for some reason,” Nabb said. “I thought we didn’t really have our skating legs. We seemed a little afraid to get the puck and do something with it. It was getting rid of the puck instead of trying to make a play.”
It got worse before it got better for the Skippers. Thirty three seconds into the third period, they were whistled for a penalty. The Falcons took advantage again on a goal by Justin Drohen, making it 3-0 with 13:46 remaining.
A string of penalties followed as the game turned chippy. North Kingstown took advantage of two opportunities in that landscape, ending its scoring drought on a power-play goal by Matt Gibbs with 7:55 left and adding another goal by Tanner Wadovick on a separate power play with 6:25 remaining, which made it a 3-2 game.
“A little bit of that craziness started and our guys got extremely focused,” Nabb said. “Third period, I thought we played much, much better. Granted, some of the things that happened helped us in that regard, but I was proud of the way the kids battled back from a 3-0 deficit.”
With 2:23 left, a big hit on the boards by Cranston’s Rossi led to a scuffle. When the dust settled, Becker-Norton was ejected and the Skippers were on the power play.
“I felt great about our chances with that power play,” Nabb said. “We had a few chances and then the big debate is always when you pull the goalie.”
The Skippers pulled the trigger with 1:20 left, replacing Kyle Saleh with an extra skater and creating a six-on-four situation. Just a few seconds later, Cranston’s Martin made a backhand clearing attempt from deep in his zone and watched it slide all the way into the empy net at the other end.
“I’ve looked at the play about three or four times on film,” Nabb said. “Kudos to the Cranston West player, but I’m not sure he had any idea the goalie was out of the net. Backhand shot from basically in front of their goalie. It was a slow death as that puck slowly came down to our end. You’re just hoping it goes wide.”
More penalties followed after another scuffle – with Cranston’s Martin ejected. The Skippers had a six-on-three for much of the final minute but couldn’t put another goal on the board. As the final seconds ticked away, Cranston celebrated its first championship since 2014.
For North Kingstown, it’s the second runner-up finish in the program’s 19-year history, to go with two championships. The 2009-10 Division I-A title remains the most recent crown.
As they wrap up the season, the Skippers will salute their strong senior class, which led this year’s breakout, but they’re also looking for their young players to keep things going.
“Over the years, we’ve had a couple of tough playoff losses and you always remind the kids that are coming back to remember what it feels like, take the next 12 months and do what needs to be done,” Nabb said. “We have close to 30 kids coming back next year, and that doesn’t include incoming freshmen. With the kids who were out on the ice Saturday night, there about a dozen of them coming back. You hope they remember what it feels like and that drives them to work even harder the next 12 months.”
