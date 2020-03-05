SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Making the semifinals was a significant achievement for the young South County Storm co-op team, and their experience offered a glimpse of what they’ll need to do for bigger things down the line.
Top-seeded La Salle had too much for the No. 4 Storm in a sweep of the best-of-three series. The Rams won 9-2 in the opener on Friday and 4-0 in the second game on Saturday at Boss Arena.
With a roster made up mostly of freshmen, the experience can only help in the development process for the Storm.
“We’re going to miss the seniors, but we’re looking forward to what the underclassmen bring next year,” Storm head coach Sydney Collins said.
An upset of the top seed would have marked an early arrival for the Storm’s young stars, and La Salle was having none of it. In game one, Lucia Krekorian’s goal for South County late in the first period made it a 2-1 game before La Salle exploded for five goals in the second period. Erin McNamara got the Storm back on the board, but it was a 7-2 game going into the third, where the Rams added two more.
“Friday, we let up after the first period and La Salle shoved five goals down our throats relatively quickly,” Collins said. “We came back and scored a second one, but we went into the third period down 7-2. We played a better third period and kind of carried that into tonight. They rose to the occasion.”
The four goals La Salle scored on Saturday were well below its season average. Freshman goalie Veronica Sabatino shined with 40 saves.
“She played probably the best game she’s ever played,” Collins said. “She tried to shut everything down. She was definitely the MVP of the game tonight.”
Sabatino’s performance helped the Storm keep things interesting. She stopped the first 10 shots she faced, but La Salle’s Anya Nichipor knocked home the 11th. A goal with 1:19 left in the first period made it 2-0, and the Storm couldn’t find any offense to get back into the game. The Rams added single goals in each of the second and third periods by Hannah Haxton and Krista Varrichione.
“It gets tricky when you play a team with four solid lines,” Collins said. “They can just run all of them. We played seven girls tonight.”
Senior goalie Jessie Girasole got an opportunity to take over in net for the final minutes. She and classmates Hannah Coleman and JD Macinanti will depart, while most of the team is slated to return.
“I have high expectations of them in the off-season, so that they come in ready to play,” Collins said. “A few more skilled players and it could be a completely different story next season.”
