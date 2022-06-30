WARWICK — After a veteran team surged to a state runner-up finish last summer, South Kingstown Post 39 is looking for continued success with a young club in the American Legion baseball ranks this year.
Good days have mixed with bad so far, with the team dropping to 4-4 on the season after an 11-2 loss to Warwick Tree Post 101 on Tuesday afternoon at Warwick Vets Middle School.
“When we have our full compliment of players, just like every year, we can be a good, competitive team,” manager Pete Podedworny said.
Post 39 had a number of post-grad players in the lineup and the pitching rotation last summer, plus some high school upperclassmen. It paid off as the squad delivered a strong regular season and played its best baseball in the playoffs, coming up just short against R&R Construction in the state finals. The final game of last summer proved to be the last for a lot of those experienced players, leaving the coaching staff to assemble a new-look squad for 2022.
Catcher Liam Flynn and infielder/pitcher Brendan Flaherty are the top returning players. The rest of the roster is made up mostly of players in their first year with the senior legion squad. The crew includes South Kingstown’s Patrick Ruhle, Brandon Westerfield and Graeme LaPlante, who were starters for the Rebels in the spring. One of Prout’s freshman standouts, Matt Chofay, is suiting up for Post 39.
“Our lineup was really unsettled, right up until it had to be submitted,” Podedworny said. “It’s a challenge. But it’s a good group of kids. And it’ll be good for us going forward. We tell them, ‘You might be over-matched against a team like this, but you learn from it.’ It’s good experience. If we can keep this core of kids together the next couple of years, we’ll be fine.”
The age and experience gap was evident against a veteran Warwick Tree club on Tuesday. Ryan Fuscaldo struck out five across three scoreless innings and Post 39 took a 1-0 lead, but the second time through the order was not so smooth. Warwick broke the game open with five runs in the fourth inning. Mark Hutchins came on in relief and kept Warwick off the board until the sixth, when four more runs further opened things up.
Warwick pitcher Jack McConnell took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, which Flaherty broke up with an infield single. Westerfield added an RBI single, but that would be it for the offense. LaPlante had plated the earlier run on a sacrifice fly.
“That team is old,” Podedworny said. “Those are 17, 18, 19-year-old kids and they hit the ball hard. Like I told the guys, we’re on the younger side this year. We’ve just got to keep battling.”
Post 39 will be back in action on Friday night with a home game against R&R Construction.
NK, Prout players give Warwick a boost
The Warwick Tree club features mostly players from Warwick, but the team’s footprint extends southward and has yielded some South County talent this year. Fresh off North Kingstown’s state title run, all-stater T.J. Gormley is manning shortstop for Warwick and standout catcher Josh Lincourt is also in the fold. Gormley batted second on Tuesday and had three hits and two RBI. Lincourt was right behind him in the three hole and had two hits and two RBI.
The roster also features Prout’s Jack Kesner and Andrew Frenze, who had terrific senior seasons for the Crusaders in the spring.
