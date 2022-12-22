SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Prout is playing a unique brand of basketball this season and is putting it through quite a test in the early going.
With matchups against a host of likely contenders in Division III, the Crusaders have yet to grab a win. They lost 64-51 to West Warwick in their league opener on Thursday, before falling to North Smithfield on Friday and dropping a tight, three-point game with Juanita Sanchez on Monday. Still, they have shown some interesting potential with a lineup that is often featuring five guards.
“I think was can be scary in a little while,” head coach Dean Felicetti said. “We just need to get our lungs and find our way. This group works really hard in practice. It shows.”
Prout has adapted to its personnel this season and embraced a five-out set as its primary attack. A few post players rotate in from time to time, but the lineup remains guard-heavy. The Crusaders have some shooters and they’re moving the ball well around the perimeter. A number of their possessions in the loss to West Warwick were a thing of beauty for fans of ball movement.
“That first half was beautiful basketball,” Felicetti said. “Even when we’re missing shots, we’re moving the ball really well. We’re getting the shots we want.”
The players are certainly enjoying it.
“I really like it,” sophomore guard Casey Bazzano said. “Coach tells us to just keep shooting the ball. Having that green light, it just boosts your confidence. We play that open set and it’s just really fun.”
The Crusaders hit nine 3-pointers against West Warwick and were locked in a back-and-forth game for much of the night. The limitations of their small lineup showed up late, as West Warwick made a concerted effort to get the ball inside and dominated on the offensive glass. The Wizards trailed 37-36 late in the third quarter before scoring the final seven points of the period. An 8-0 run in the fourth quarter gave them more breathing room as they pulled away for the win.
“We just ran out of gas,” Felicetti said. “Schools like West Warwick that are bigger schools, they’re subbing hockey lines. We’re running with eight guys and predominantly six.”
Bazzano had a big night against the Wizards with 20 points, the beginning of a terrific start in league play. He scored 19 points against North Smithfield, then poured in 34 points against Juanita Sanchez.
Charlie Horne added 14 against the Wizards. Dimitri Benekos joined Bazzano in double figures against North Smithfield with 14 points, and Lawson O’Hearn scored 10.
While the Crusaders are still looking for their first victory, they’re hopeful.
“I feel like we’re playing pretty well,” Bazzano said. “That team is big and a good team. We’re moving the basketball around. It just comes down to endurance and stuff like that. I think we’ve got a good season ahead of us.”
