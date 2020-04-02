North Kingstown High School Senior Shane Kenyon is the recipient of the Gerry Gleason Award from the Rhode Island Basketball Coaches Association. That honor and other annual scholarship awards were announced last week.
Kenyon was a standout wide receiver for the Division I champion North Kingstown High School football team in the fall and his success on the field and in the classroom earned him a spot on the Rhode Island Football Foundation’s prestigious Golden Dozen.
This past winter, he emerged as a key bench contributor for the Skipper boys basketball team, which went 17-1 in the regular season and finished as the Division I runner-up. Kenyon had missed his junior season with an injury, but stayed involved, which set the course for him to become a leader on a team full of seniors. In a letter of recommendation for the award, the coaching staff wrote, “His teammates value his leadership and effort. He serves as a role model by the way he conducts himself in the classroom and on the court. Shane leads by example; he is always trying to improve himself.”
The award is named for longtime De La Salle, Westerly and Chariho coach Gerry Gleason.
Other award winners are Wheeler’s Jack Mancini (Ray Pepin Overall Excellence); Tiverton’s Matt Gacioch (Rev. John Farley Award); Westerly’s Nick Lauzon (James Federico Award); Smithfield’s Justin Tedeschi (Joe Hassett Sr. Award); and Coventry’s Nick Fuentes (Dennis Lynch Award).
In addition, the RIBCA announced Courageous Awards for Ryan Bonneau of Barrington and Christian Carmosino and the Richard Lynch Service Award to longtime official Chris Bohac.
