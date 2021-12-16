Rebels aiming to continue success with new group
South Kingstown was in its usual spot as a state championship contender last season, but it was a loss that actually provides the most insight when it comes to sizing up the Rebels for this season.
With the varsity team sidelined due to quarantine, the junior varsity team took the court in the playoffs and put up a terrific effort in a loss to Cranston West. While it was a heartbreaking ending, it offered a glimpse into the program’s identity, one that will be on full display as those JV players now take the torch for real on the varsity court.
“That game was huge for these girls,” said head coach Rob Cruz. “Even though we lost, I thought we gained a lot of positives out of that. We had one bad quarter and other than that, we played them even. We had a week and a half off and then came out and played really hard. They gave it everything they had.”
A similar approach will serve the Rebels will this season as they try to shepherd a new group into continued success in Division I. The Rebels won the D-I title in 2020, on the heels of runner-up finishes in both 2019 and 2016. They’ve endured as one of the state’s top programs through coaching changes and new casts. This will be another test, with Cruz taking over for Scott Rollins as head coach and a new-look group on the court.
“So far, it’s shaping up pretty good,” said Cruz, who served as the JV head coach last season. “I started late so we had a little learning curve and it’s a new system for the girls to learn. Obviously, we’re going to have some bumps, but our expectations are high.”
The Rebels went 8-1 last season before the quarantine struck. Gone from that team are all-staters Jami Hill, who headed to prep school, and Carley Fewlass, who graduated after a terrific career. The Rebels will also be missing Jane Carr, Taylor Martin and Maysen Hill.
The new group is headed by senior captains Mackenzie Mahar, Emma Eden, Avery Martin and Sara Hancock. Juniors Malia Young, Camryn Glenn and Victoria Hancock are also in the fold, along with sophomores Celine Barbera, Sophie Mahar, Finley Carr, Abigail McDonald and Sierra Thompson and freshman Kaya Nuttall.
Martin, Sara Hancock, and Carr have the most varsity experience from that group. The JV team that gave it a shot in the playoffs was led by Barbera.
“I can’t speak for them, but I think it’s a huge adjustment to go from supporting cast to leading the way,” Cruz said. “You’re the one that’s now in the spotlight. It’s a big change for them.”
One thing that will remain the same is an emphasis on using athleticism to their advantage, something that has long been a trademark of the program.
“We’re young but we’re very athletic and we still have a lot of talent,” Cruz said. “We have to rebound, we have to defend and we have to up the tempo. We’re going to look to run a lot more than our opponents. I want to go deep and rotate girls in. I want to be able to press and get out in the open court.”
The Rebels made their season debut against championship contender Barrington, a tough draw. They held their own in a 50-43 loss.
“We played Barrington and they’re one of the better teams in the state,” Cruz said. “We didn’t have a scrimmage or anything. It’s tough to play a team like that in your first league game. We made a lot of mistakes, but I thought we played hard and showed a lot of heart.”
Given last year’s ending, starting this year with that kind of effort was no surprise.
“We’re going to go one game at a time, but everybody’s goal is to make the playoffs,” Cruz said. “We’ve just got to focus on getting better. Tough loss at Barrington, but as long as we keep getting better, I think we’re more than capable of beating teams like that.”
Skippers have makings of a contender
After a loss to potential Division II favorite Rogers in the season opener, the North Kingstown girls basketball team started league play on Monday with a win over perennial powerhouse La Salle.
That second game was more in line with what the Skippers expect from their experienced and talented lineup. They’re projected to be one of the top teams in the state this season.
“When you start with them young, there’s a lot more experience,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “It’s starting to show.”
The Skippers had some ups and downs in the abbreviated 2021 campaign, finishing 4-5. This year has the potential to be the start of what the program was pointing toward when a talented crop of freshmen arrived in 2019. They’re now juniors and they have plenty of help from some other veterans and a few talented newcomers.
“All the eight kids who got in, they all can play,” Simeone said after the opening game. “We have a nice group.”
The junior class is headed by second-team all-stater Jillian Rogers and standout scorer Jordan Moreau. Juniors Carly Lafferty and Katherine Martone have also been contributors since their freshman season. Seniors Anina Sherman and Caroline Peters figure to be key players. Freshman Jaelyn Holmes has earned a starting job in the backcourt. The rest of the roster will work to provide depth around that core.
There were highs and lows in the season opener. The Skippers took an early lead, then started to pull away after halftime thanks to 3-pointers by Holmes and Moreau. They led by 11 late in the third quarter before a long scoring drought allowed Rogers to get back into the game.
“I thought we had some kids trying to do a little too much, but it’s our first real game,” Simeone said. “It is what it is. They’re a good team. I think they’ll be in the finals in D-II.”
Against La Salle, the Skippers got 13 points from Moreau and 10 each from Rogers and Holmes en route to a 50-40 victory.
Mariners building for success in D-III
History says the Narragansett girls basketball team will be an instant contender in Division III. The last time the Mariners were in that league, they went 29-6 over two seasons and won a championship.
More recent history says success is not a given, with the Mariners regrouping after some significant graduation losses.
“It’s a huge adjustment and I think it’s going to take some time,” head coach Kathryn Mahoney said.
The missing pieces were stalwarts for four years, Leah Hart and Danielle Hart carrying the load as the Mariners held their own in Division II. In their absence, the Mariners will look to returning players to step into bigger roles and will ask some newcomers to have an impact. The Mariners went 5-4 last season.
“There are a lot of newcomers who are going to contribute,” Mahoney said. “And we have a JV team for the first time in a long time, so that’s going to be really helpful for players to develop.”
The Mariners have seniors Livy Waranis, Livia Page, Marina Charette, Dylan Bellows and Allison Seaver leading the way. The junior class features Anna Hart, Ella Carreau, Bridget Blessing and Chloe Edmonds. Sophomores Samantha Cronin and Dharma Parks are also in the mix. Freshmen Grace Blessing, Brooke Caffrey and Alexa Poirier are also on the varsity roster, with Blessing set to play a major role at the point guard position. Blessing led the Mariners in scoring in the season opener.
“You can just see that Grace is going to be a phenomenal player,” Mahoney said.
Prout has new-look group
Last season was a new start for Prout under first-year head coach Kristina Kelly. In year two for Kelly, the Crusaders have a new look again with a host of varsity newcomers and just one senior on the roster.
“Super young,” Kelly said. “We’re going to be fast and scrappy. We don’t have a lot of height, so we’re going to be a run and gun kind of team this year.”
Prout went 3-6 last season and earned a playoff berth, while fighting through a COVID pause that cost them a big chunk of time. The Crusaders are hoping for a smoother ride this season as they build around their new group.
“We’re young so we’ll have some hiccups,” Kelly said after a loss to Narragansett in the season opener. “Overall I’m proud of them. We always battle with Narragansett. Back and forth.”
Bridget Mohan is the lone senior on the roster. Junior Morgan Verdi brings back the most experience, having played on varsity for two seasons. The junior class also includes Mia Rosato, Ellie Andrews and Julia Dusseault. Sophomores Sylvia Mayo, Molly Green, Erin Hanrahan and Charleigh George form a group that Prout can envision building around. Freshmen Noelle Coyne and Seneca Fielding are also in the mix.
With most of the players having similar ability and experience levels, Prout expects to run with a deep rotation.
“We have a lot of depth,” Kelly said. “They’ve all played AAU together, so that helps.”
Guard play should develop into a strength, with Mayo and Green providing quickness and talent.
“Sylvia has been playing phenomenal defense and Molly has been really good at point guard,” Kelly said. “That’s the speed factor for us.”
Prout remained in D-II through Rhode Island Interscholastic League realignment and will be looking for its first winning season since 2016-17.
