The University of Rhode Island picked up another player from the transfer market on Saturday as guard Allen Betrand announced his committment on Instagram. The Towson transfer was an all-CAA third-team selection this past season after averaging 13.6 points per game. He picked the Rams over reported interest from Dayton, Richmond, Butler, DePaul and Minnesota.
Betrand is the fourth transfer to choose the Rams this off-season, joining former Maryland big men Makhel and Makhi Mitchell and Charlotte wing Malik Martin. None of the four are graduate transfers. Having just completed his sophomore season, Betrand would have to sit out a year under current NCAA regulations - unless he received a waiver - and then have two years of eligibility remaining. A possible rule change to allow immediate eligibility for transfers has yet to be voted on by the NCAA’s Division I Council.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Betrand hails from Philadelphia, where he helped Roman Catholic to the city’s Catholic League championship. He initially picked Fordham over interest from Delaware, Robert Morris and hometown Atlantic 10 schools La Salle and St. Joseph’s.
At Towson, Betrand averaged 4.6 points per game as a freshman before breaking out in his sophomore season. He started 31 of 32 games and ranked second on the team in scoring. His 88.6 free-throw percentage led the CAA. He also shot 38.7 percent from 3-point range, good for 13th in the league. He helped the Tigers to 19 wins and a third-place finish in the conference.
Betrand brings URI back to six pledges in the 2020 recruiting class, on the heels of Elijah Wood’s decommitment late last month. The transfers are accompanied by incoming freshmen Tres Berry and Ishmael Leggett.
One scholarship remains for the Rams.
