NORTH KINGSTOWN — Two wins last week had the North Kingstown boys soccer team feeling better after a shaky start.
And Tuesday’s rivalry game brought out the best in the Skippers.
A goal in each half gave the Skippers a lead and they held off a push by South Kingstown for a 2-1 victory over the defending state champions. It’s North’s third straight win in the rivalry series.
“This is the biggest win of the year,” said North Kingstown junior Dan Goba. “We had a rough start this year, but to be able to pick it up and beat a great SK side – the former state champions – and to beat them three years in a row, it’s a great feeling. They’re a really good team.”
After starting the season with a win, the Skippers hit a rough patch with two losses and a tie in their next three. Wins over Wheeler and Portsmouth got them back on track ahead of the marquee matchup with South Kingstown.
“We had a lot of fans out here,” junior Connor Froberg said. “This is always one of our biggest games of the year. We really fought hard. It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but games like these, it doesn’t really matter. Everybody put it all on the line and we were able to get the win. That’s three years in a row that we’ve beaten SK. It really feels good.”
The Rebels fell to 5-2. They had been rolling until late last week, opening their title defense with five consecutive wins before losing to La Salle 3-0 on Friday. While they weren’t happy to drop a second straight on Tuesday, there was enough to build on as they eye a quick rebound.
“I was super impressed with the way that we played,” South Kingstown head coach Adam Howarth said. “I think we controlled big parts of the game, possessed the ball, played the way we wanted to play in a lot of moments. Super proud of the boys showing such character to come back and keep fighting, especially when we had some tough calls against us.”
Goba staked North Kingstown to the 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. Mason Giusti played Connor Froberg through down the right side on a pretty ball. Froberg hit a cross to Goba, who slipped the ball into the net.
“The boys did a good job recognizing kind of where the extra man was in the midfield,” head coach Paul Fanning said. “Mason took his time and picked out a really good pass. That’s one of the challenges in a game like this. You want to be playing hard and fast, but in those moments, you’ve got to be calm.”
“There’s nothing better than being able to score the first goal of the game,” Goba said. “The energy of the crowd, the momentum, it’s awesome.”
South Kingstown put together consistent pressure late in the first half, including five corner kicks, but couldn’t break through. Aiming to keep the pressure on in the second half, the Rebels instead fell further behind. A hotly disputed foul call in the box on the Rebels led to a penalty kick for North Kingstown, and Froberg converted it for the 2-0 lead in the 46th minute.
The Rebels had an answer five minutes later when Danny Biller ran onto a long lead pass from midfield and poked it into the net to cut the lead in half.
More chances followed. Cole Naughton had the best look when he got a step on the defense on a breakaway, but his blast from 15 yards out went just high. The Rebels had two corner kicks down the stretch, including one in the final seconds, that they couldn’t convert.
“There are those moments when you’ve got to be clinical in the final third and put the ball away,” Haworth said. “A couple of those just shaved the post tonight. On a different night, those go for you. Definitely food for thought and it’s always good preparation for getting the boys ready for the playoffs come November.”
Pedro Barajas made all the necessary saves for North Kingstown, and the defense led by Chase Zoerner hung tough amid South Kingstown’s push.
“I like how committed the team was,” Fanning said. “They knew what was on the line. It was a big moment. They felt it but they played through it.”
The Skippers hope the result will have an impact that endures.
“We just beat the former state champions,” Goba said. “I don’t see a reason why we can’t beat every other team in this league. We’ve just got to run with this momentum.”
