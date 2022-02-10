Narragansett High School football standout Reider Fry announced last week that he will play at Bryant University.
Fry was a major piece in two championships for the Mariners, first in the spring season and again in the fall. He was the primary running back for the Mariners, while also manning a linebacker spot.
The chance to play at Bryant gives Fry a shot to play at the Division I FCS level. The Bulldogs are regular contenders in the Northeast Conference.
Skippers roll on
The beat goes on for the North Kingstown hockey team. A 3-0 win over Lincoln on Saturday went into the books as the team’s eighth consecutive win. The Skippers carried a 9-1-2 record into Wednesday’s matchup against Cranston, with results unavailable at press time.
The win over Lincoln featured goals by Marcus Macchioni, Conall Gately and Evan Engelhardt. Gately, Tom Paolo and Jake Rodger tallied assists. Braeden Perry made 11 saves for the shutout.
The Skippers have broken away from the pack in the Division II standings, with a seven-point lead on their nearest competitor.
After Wednesday’s game against Cranston, the Skippers will have four games remaining in the regular season. They’ll be at Boss Arena twice this weekend to face RMR and North Smithfield.
Gulls get crucial win
With five strong teams in the league and just four of them making the playoffs, it’s going to be fight to the finish in Division III hockey. The Narragansett/Chariho took an important step in that race Tuesday when they scored a 3-2 victory over West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich, the team right behind them in the standings. The Gulls now have 15 points in fourth place, a two-point edge on WWEWG.
The Gulls trailed 2-0 but came back on a goal by Nicolas Keegan and two by Rob McHugh, including the game-winner in the third period. Ben Avedisian, Mason Kosoriek, Michael Gazerro and Sean Lyons picked up assists. Mason Campbell had a huge performance in net with 35 saves.
The Gulls are back in action this weekend with games against Johnston/North Providence and Mt. Hope.
