SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A good showing against the best team in the league was not enough to stop the Prout girls soccer team’s skid, but it was another step in the process for the Crusaders.
Unbeaten Moses Brown handed Prout its fifth straight defeat on Friday afternoon, scoring a pair of first-half goals en route to a 2-0 win. While the loss put the young Crusaders at 2-8-2 on the year, there’s been a lot to build on.
“We’ve had a tough season because we’re young and we don’t have great numbers,” head coach Christina Armstrong said. “Sometimes, we’re playing against teams that have 10 on the bench and we have three on a good day. It’s a building year for us and we said that from the beginning. But our record doesn’t show our effort. It’s been there in the majority of our games, like it was today.”
Prout had a tie and two wins in late September but has gone winless since then. The stretch has included a one-goal defeat, two losses by two goals, and a tie. The loss to Moses Brown was another near-miss, even with the gap in the standings between the two.
“They take everything as its own game. They come out and put a lot of effort in. We’ve just struggled putting the ball in the net this year,” assistant coach Belle Pesante said. “We have great players who work really hard. We looked equal to them today. They just finished their opportunities and we didn’t. They’re top of the division and we’re near the bottom. You wouldn’t have known that if you were just here watching.”
Moses Brown got both of its goals in the opening half. Camile Leiva and Hannah Prescott did the scoring. The Crusaders applied some pressure in the second half, but couldn’t work themselves back into the game. Moses Brown’s Elise Kurtis made five saves for the shutout. Prout goalie Cece Brown made nine saves and kept the Quakers off the board in the second half.
“I’m proud of them,” Armstrong said. “I think a 2-0 l oss was respectable for us. We hold our own, but we don’t finish our opportunities enough. The lack of varsity experience shows.”
The Crusaders will close out the season against Burrillville on Thursday.
“Our spirits have been good,” Armstrong said. “Is it the winning record that we want every year? No, but I think two years from now and even next year, this team will be at the top again.”
