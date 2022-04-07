SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The radar guns were packed away by the time Ben Brutti stepped into the batter’s box in the sixth inning of Monday’s game.
The South Kingstown High School senior had pitched well in the season opener, pumping his fastball up to 97 miles per hour and striking out 11 in front of a dozen scouts. Now he was at the plate, trying to keep a rally going. With one swing, he did it, smashing a home run over the fence in center field.
His teammates gathered at home plate as he rounded the bases. He completed his trot with a leap on home plate and a celebration. The Rebels went on to a 9-4 win.
The radar guns have been a constant for Brutti the last two years, and he is of course grateful for the opportunities that they signify. But a celebration in a mob of South Kingstown teammates has been missing. Monday’s game was Brutti’s first in a Rebel uniform since 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. Last spring, Brutti missed the entire season with an injury.
Now, he’s relishing his return to Old Mountain Field.
“It was just good to get back out here and play with the boys and get a good win to start off the season,” Brutti said. “It was a lot of fun just to get out there and play competitive high school baseball.”
The last pitches Brutti threw for South came in 2019, when he was a freshman reliever. In the interim, he became a Division I prospect through the showcase and travel ball circuit and signed with the University of South Florida. A growth spurt last year and a lot of work in the off-season with pitching coach John DeRouin at Hops Athletic Performance have led to further increases in velocity over the last few months, which has caught the attention of Major League scouts. His fastball is running 92 to 96 miles per hour and touching 97. He’s pairing it with a wipeout slider.
“We’ve really worked on my movement patterns, getting everything right,” Brutti said. “I’ve been working really hard every day to try to improve myself. I have a better sense of my body and what I’m doing – how to produce the velocity from my size.”
The circumstances of the last two seasons made all that progress the stuff of highlight videos, scouting reports and social media. Doing it for his hometown to see is the priority now.
“He’s a special player, no doubt about that,” head coach Keith Vellone said. “But he’s extremely excited to be on the field after really not playing since his freshman year.”
It’s no surprise, given his connections to South Kingstown baseball. He grew up playing for South Kingstown Little League. He watched older brother Bo – now a pitcher at URI – lead the Rebels to a state title in 2018, and noted his brother has one up on him in the state championship department. He’s wearing the same number 12 that his brother wore. He’ll play in the field and hit when he’s not pitching, and wants to win with the kids he grew up with. He’s recently been named a team captain, along with senior catcher Colin Masseur.
“Ben has stepped up to be a huge leader,” Vellone said. “He’s going to be the second captain. Whether he’s pitching or hitting or practicing, he’s really stepping up. I just think he’s really excited to be back on the field with us. I think he’s going to have a hell of a year.”
The backdrop made Monday’s game a little extra special. Scouts camped out on the bleachers behind home plate, converging on a South County high school game for the first time since Mason Feole was starring for Prout in 2016.
Making his return to a high school mound with those watchful eyes behind the backstop could be nerve-wracking, but Brutti chose a different word.
“It’s really cool,” he said. “But the main focus is just pounding the zone, getting outs, trying to get my team a win.”
Two walks and an error allowed Moses Brown to score two runs in the top of the first inning. Brutti settled down from there and cruised through the next three innings. He struck out 11 and allowed just one hit.
Those early runs by the Quakers – plus two more in the fifth inning – were threatening to spoil the day’s pomp and circumstance, but the Rebels rallied. Brandon Westerfield and Conor Kelly had RBI singles and Brutti delivered a sacrifice fly in the fifth, as the Rebels trimmed the lead to one. Masseur reached on an error with two outs in the sixth and Tat Kassabian singled. A double by Rian O’Rourke plated the tying run, with the go-ahead run scoring on an ensuing error. After an RBI double by Kelly, Brutti smacked the home run to make it 9-4.
“Moses Brown came out and they went right after Ben. They took advantage of a few ball fours and an error. Credit these guys,” Vellone said. “The bottom of the order found a way to get on. Rian O’Rourke had a big hit. Tat Kassabian with his wheels scored from first. Just added a couple more from there. It was great to see a comeback.”
Brutti was glad to be in the middle of it – finally.
“That was a really cool moment,” Brutti said of the home run and the rally.
That kind of perspective will define the next few months. The scouts will be there for every one of Brutti’s starts. He may get selected in the Major League Baseball draft. And either way, the D-I ranks await.
But the other games this spring – the ones without the scouts – will matter to him as well.
The future is bright, but the present is too.
“Ever since I got healthy, I’ve been really looking forward to this,” Brutti said. “Right now, I’m just focused on trying to win a state championship.”
