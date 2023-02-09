Four teams earned top-four finishes and area standouts took home 10 gold medals at the indoor track and field class championships, held Saturday in Providence.
The South Kingstown girls led the charge with a runner-up finish in the Medium Schools class. The Narragansett girls took third place in the Small Schools class. The North Kingstown boys team placed fourth in Class A, while Prout was fourth in Class C.
SK racks up medals
South Kingstown continued a strong season with a second place finish behind only West Warwick in Saturday’s Medium Schools meet. The Wizards totaled 111 points, and the Rebels finished with 87.
Junior Sierra Thompson once again set the pace for the Rebels with three trips to the top of the podium. She won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.81 seconds and set a new school record time of 41.85 to win the 300. She also cleared 5 feet, 4 inches for a first-place finish in the high jump and took third in the 55-meter dash.
Laurel Filiberto also went gold for the Rebels, winning the 600 in 1:41.83. The Rebels also grabbed a first-place showing in the 4x800 relay, with Filiberto, Sofia Caito, Emma Soffientino and Zoe Pollack doing the honors.
Emily Derreza added a third-place finish in the hurdles. In distance running events, Caito took fifth in the 1,500, Soffientino grabbed fifth in the 1,000 and Zoe Pollack took sixth in the 1,000. Zoe Matos chipped in with a sixth in the high jump and Adison Dawe finished sixth in the weight throw. The 4x400 relay placed second.
In the boys meet, the Rebels finished 10th with three medals. Liam Sagal took sixth in the high jump and Isiah Carter finished sixth in the long jump. The 4x400 relay team placed fourth.
Mariner girls shine
Narragansett’s third-place finish was the best for the program in at least 10 years. The Mariners won nine medals on their way to the strong showing behind champion Moses Brown and second-place Smithfield.
Two Mariners earned gold medals. Maddie O’Neill won the 3,000 in a time of 10 minutes, 54.93 seconds. She also took fourth in the 1,000. Kylee Bennett claimed gold in the weight throw with a toss of 48 feet, 4.5 inches.
Sarah Tetreault added a second-place finish in the 55-meter dash, Karuna Lohmann placed third in the 600 and seventh in the 300, and Abigail Philbin took fifth in the weight throw. The 4x400 relay team took second and the 4x200 squad was third.
On the boys side, Narragansett finished sixth. Carson Oakes led the Mariners by tying for second in the high jump and placing third in the long jump. Cole Francis took third in the 1,500 and Pieter Mushen finished third in the 300. Bowen Healey took sixth in the 1,000 and a pair of relays scored.
Speed powers Crusaders to strong finish
Steven Quinn led the Prout boys with a gold and silver on the track while two relays earned runner-up finishes.
Quinn won the 300 meters in 37.20 seconds. He also placed second in the 55-meter dash.
In the relay races, Will Axford, Jake Demos, Jesse Fitzelle-Jones and Noah Roberts took second in the 4x800. Quinn joines Axford, Demos and Fitzelle-Jones for silver in the 4x400. Prout also took eighth in the 4x200.
Fitzelle-Jones, Blake Sykes, Luke Bilotto and Matthew Amalfetano also scored points for Prout.
The Prout girls took ninth in Small Schools, with a gold medal in the 4x800 relay. Laurel McMahon, Katie Abbott, Sophia Abbott and Jessica Mastrandrea grabbed the relay gold, finishing in 10:30.58.
Mastrandrea added third-place finishes in both the 1,000 and the 1,500. Julia Smith took third in the weight throw and fifth in the shot put.
McMahon chipped in a sixth in the 1,5000. Mia Boyajian placed eighth in the weight throw. The 4x200 relay squad took seventh.
Skippers show depth
North Kingstown’s boys didn’t win gold but piled up points on their way to fourth place in Class A.
Sam Northrup and Brendan Pratt took home two medals each. Northrup took second in the 55-meter hurdles and sixth in the long jump, while Pratt was fifth in the hurdles and eighth in the 300.
James Borkman was the runner-up in the 55-meter dash and Ethan Wordell took second in the weight throw. Jackson Borge finished third in the 1,500.
Matewos Ashenafi, Jason Marcelino and Keaton Diehl also scored for the Skippers, as did the 4x800 relay unit.
The North Kingstown girls placed seventh. Cameron Saleh led the charge with a gold medal in the hurdles, which she completed in 9.25 seconds. Rachel Mara added a third-place in the 1,500 and Alexis Rohrbach took fifth in the long jump. Two relays also placed.
