A year ago, St. Louis put the clamps on a contending URI team in a crucial late-season game.
With the Rams in a different spot this season, there was little they could do to change that trend Wednesday night.
The Billikens flexed their defensive muscles again, holding URI to 33 percent shooting and winning a slugfest 67-60. It’s the fourth consecutive loss for the Rams, who dropped to 9-12 overall and 6-8 in Atlantic 10 play.
“They’re a really good team and whenever we gave them an opening, they exposed us and took advantage of it,” URI head coach David Cox said.
The game was just the fourth in conference play for the Billikens, who were sidelined by COVID-19 concerns for a full month. Picked second in the Atlantic 10’s preseason poll, they were ranked in the Top 25 earlier in the season and may be recapturing that form now. After opening A-10 play with two straight losses, they toppled league leader St. Bonaventure on Saturday.
URI left some of its recent offensive struggles behind - but only some of them. Four days after failing to make a single 3-pointer against UMass - something that the program hadn’t done in 10 years - the Rams made nine from deep against the Billikens. But inside the arc was no-man’s land for the Rams, who hit only 10 of their 33 two-point field-goal attempts.
St. Louis didn’t exactly light it up either. URI’s defense was steady and the Billikens shot only 37 percent from the field, but it was a constant uphill battle at the other end.
“They were extremely physical. I was speaking to the refs a lot too because I thought they were a little overly physical with our big men to be honest with you,” Cox said. “But they clogged up the paint. They were physical at the point of the ball screen with our guards, kind of riding them off some of those screens. And I thought they were physical in the paint with our post players.”
An 11-0 run midway through the first half gave URI an eight-point lead. St. Louis missed eight straight shots and went 5:55 without a point. The Rams got 3-pointers from Malik Martin, Jeremy Sheppard and Allen Betrand.
It was a role reversal - and then some - for the rest of the first half. The Rams managed only two field goals in the final nine minutes as St. Louis outscored them 19-5. A 13-0 run accounted for the bulk of that stretch, with Jordan Goodwin powering it on two 3-pointers. URI went the final 3:24 without a bucket, scoring only on a free throw by Jeremy Sheppard in the final second of the half.
Offensive struggles continued early in the second half as URI went the first 5:08 with no field goals. Three-pointers by Sheppard, Jermaine Harris and Malik Martin helped end the drought, but St. Louis had answers, hitting 3-pointers of its own immediately following two of those URI shots. The Billikens scored five straight points after Martin’s 3 for a 50-37 lead, their largest of the game to that point.
Four straight points by Sheppard got URI within nine but it was only a momentary reprieve as the Billikens nursed a fairly comfortable lead the rest of the way, despite URI scoring 39 points after the break.
“I thought we had a tremendous defensive effort,” Cox said. “After we struggled in the first half offensively, we picked it up in the second half with pace and urgency. I thought we made the right plays for the most part.”
Sheppard led URI with 16 points. Goodwin topped the Billikens with 17 points and 11 rebounds. URI was originally slated for another road tilt on Saturday, but a matchup with Davidson has been postponed due to COVID issues for the Wildcats. URI’s next scheduled game is Feb. 16 at home against Dayton. The A-10 has frequently shuffled schedules to fill in gaps, but URI hopes to keep this break intact.
“We’re going to take a day or two to kind of lick our wounds,” Cox said. “We’ll be in, watching video, seeing what we need to tweak. We haven’t had that opportunity - you usually have that opportunity earlier in the season. Our players, they’re tired. They gave a tremendous effort out here tonight. We’ll give them a couple of days and get ready for Tuesday.”
