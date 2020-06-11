Practices for South Kingstown Little League’s coronavirus-modified season began on Saturday at Tuckertown Park for teams in the major and minor divisions. The league wasn’t able to hold its usual spring season, but the move to Phase II of Rhode Island’s reopening plan, which allows youth sports leagues to begin practices, opened the door to get players back on the field. League and tournament games will not be permitted until Phase III, which has a target date of July. The league is following safety protocols, with coaches wearing maskes and players keeping theirs at the ready. Teams are practicing one at a time, keeping their stable groups of 15 or fewer.
