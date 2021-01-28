WARWICK — It’s safe to say the North Kingstown hockey team was eager to get going.
The Skippers put a whopping 60 shots on net in Saturday’s season opener and cruised past the Johnston/North Providence/Tiverton co-op team 5-1 at Thayer Arena.
Even if it wasn’t a perfect performance, the shot total alone made for a promising start.
“For stretches, we did some really good things and did what we’re supposed to do,” head coach Bob Nabb said. “For stretches, we got a little sloppy because of the competition. But everybody who dressed played tonight and got some ice time. And sixty shots? I guess I can’t complain.”
The matchup was representative of a new landscape in boys hockey, which now has only two divisions. Cumberland and East Greenwich moved up to D-I, while the rest of D-II stayed put and is now joined by the teams from Division III, which was eliminated. The teams up from D-III – like JNPT – may struggle, leaving holdovers like North Kingstown in a better spot. The Skippers went 5-9 last year and just missed out on the playoffs.
Regardless of what’s happening around them, the Skippers would have been looking for a step forward this season, with experience and numbers on their side.
“We have a lot of seniors who have been through some tough seasons,” Nabb said. “They’re now 17 and 18-year-old adults. If they come in and play the way they need to, we can have some success.”
Nick Chabot tallied the game’s first goal less than two minutes in. Mason Andrade scored the next two goals about four minutes apart for a 3-0 lead. After a second-period goal by JNPT made it 3-1, Conall Gately delivered a power-play goal to make it 4-1.
Tanner Wadovick scored the final goal in the third period.
North Kingstown goalie Kyle Saleh made 11 saves. JNPT goalie Ethan Arruda kept his team within range thanks to 55 saves.
The Skippers returned to the ice Sunday for a non-league game against North Smithfield and lost 5-2. Gately scored two goals to lead the way.
North Kingstown is slated to face West Warwick/EWG on Friday night at Thayer Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.