CUMBERLAND - The No. 2 seeded Narragansett Mariners are headed to the Division III girls basketball championship.
The Mariners edged out No. 3 Toll Gate 35-31 during the semifinal round on Wednesday night at Cumberland High School.
Narragansett sophomore Grace Blessing scored a game-high 18 points, while Bridget Blessing, a senior, was second in scoring on the Mariners with seven points.
Toll Gate senior Brianlys Simono topped the Lady Titans with ten points, and Dulce Garcia, a junior, added nine points.
Narragansett trailed 6-2 after the first quarter as its only points in the quarter came on a layup from Grace Blessing.
But Brooke Caffrey scored a layup for Narragansett, 15 seconds into the second quarter, and then Bridget Blessing recorded an easy bucket behind a swift bounce pass from sophomore Alexa Poirier, and that knotted the score at 6.
Moments later, Poirier made a breakaway layup, and then Grace Blessing sank a jump shot to give Narragansett a 12-8 lead.
With 29 seconds remaining in the first half, Simono drove to the basket and banked in a shot while she was fouled and pulled Toll Gate within 14-12.
Forty seconds into the third quarter, Narragansett junior Dharma Parks scored with a driving layup, and extended the Mariners margin back up to four at 16-12.
Parks added another bucket, with six minutes remaining in the third quarter, and that upped the Narragansett buffer to 20-14.
Fifty-seven seconds later, Grace Blessing made a driving layup and increased the Mariners' cushion to 24-17.
Simono started the fourth frame by sinking a lay-in, but Grace Blessing answered with a 3-pointer and put the Mariners up 28-21 with 6:35 remaining.
Toll Gate cut its deficit to 32-28, with 2:04 left, when Henry made a layup.
Next, Garcia drilled a 3-point shot from the left wing and that got the Lady Titans within 32-31, with a minute and a half remaining.
Then, with 46 seconds left, Toll Gate intentionally fouled Bridget Blessing, and she made a free throw and extended the Narragansett lead to 33-31.
The Lady Titans had several chances to tie or take the lead after that, but much like Narragansett in the first quarter, Toll Gate struggled to find the bottom of the net.
The Lady Titans had one last try, with 10 seconds left, but when Simono drove to the basket, she ran right into traffic, and was forced to put up an inaccurate shot, which was rebounded by Grace Blessing, and she was immediately intentionally fouled by Toll Gate.
Blessing went to the charity stripe and sank both of those free throws and Narragansett escaped with the 35-31 victory in thrilling fashion.
“They persevered all season,” Mariners head coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “So, I’m not surprised. I know they have that in them, but it took a lot of composure to finish as strong as they did. And Grace hitting those free throws was really clutch.”
Blessing had ice in her veins when she shot those final two free throws.
“I kind of just told myself to just breathe and take it easy and I knew that I got it,” Blessing said. “And I knew if I made them, my team’s defense would put us through. So, I just really concentrated on that.”
Narragansett will move on to play top-seeded Pilgrim in the D-III Championship on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Murray Center.
It's the first title game appearance for the Mariners since 2015.
Pilgrim and Narragansett met twice earlier in the season.
“We played them and we split,” Mahoney said. “So, they won one, we won one, so it should be a really good game as most games have been in this division.”
And Blessing is ready for the challenge.
“They have good defenders and it's going to be a tough game, but I think if we just keep our defense up and try our hardest I think we can do it,” Blessing said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.