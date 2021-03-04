With half the program watching from home, South Kingstown’s junior varsity girls basketball team made the best of a bad situation on Monday night.
The varsity Rebels were gearing up to defend their Division I title as the No. 3 seed in this year’s tournament when a positive COVID-19 result last week sent them into quarantine. Eligible to return Thursday, they rolled the dice with their JV team on Monday, hoping to buck the odds and win a quarterfinal game. The varsity would have then returned for the semis.
It didn’t happen but it wasn’t for lack of trying. The Rebels hung with Cranston West, even outscoring the Falcons in the second half, but a bad second quarter was too much to overcome. Cranston West advanced with a 45-32 victory.
“The message was we were super proud of them,” said JV coach Rob Cruz. “They played their hearts out. They did everything they could.”
The disappointment for the varsity squad will not be easily shaken off. The Rebels were one of the state’s best, having lost only once in the regular season, to No. 1 St. Raphael. Placed on the opposite side of the bracket, they were aiming for a title-round rematch with the Saints.
Ironically, it was a year ago that the Rebels were one of the few teams that wasn’t heartbroken by the cancellation of the state tournament. They had gotten their D-I championship win in just under the wire, three days before the sports world began to feel the dramatic effects of the pandemic.
The JV team’s performance on Monday added some pride to what was otherwise an ending with a thud.
“We are already so proud of you guys for stepping up to this challenge,” head coach Scott Rollins wrote on Twitter.
Rollins also shared the video of Herb Brooks’ legendary Olympic pregame speech from the movie Miracle. The young Rebels quickly served notice that their own miracle wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. Celine Barbera scored off the opening tip to give South Kingstown a 2-0 lead. With eight minutes gone, Cranston West had yet to pull away, leading 9-7.
“We talked about competing, not being intimidated, knowing we could play with them,” Cruz said. “That we were a good basketball team.”
The Rebels certainly were in their own season, finishing with an unbeaten record in the JV season. This was different, of course, and the Falcons eventually began to assert themselves. They didn’t allow a field goal in the second quarter as the Rebels executed well but missed open looks. Cranston West built a 23-8 halftime lead.
“Cranston West played well,” Cruz said. “They played like a varsity team, very physical, they pushed us around a little bit. We pushed back. The second quarter was tough. In the second half, we outscored them by two. But the second quarter got away from us.”
The speed and physical nature of the game was the biggest adjustment for the Rebels. There were also differences in game plan.
“This was the first time anyone played us man. We faced a lot of zone,” Cruz said. “I don’t think anyone pressed us all year. One of the girls said, the speed was a lot faster than what we were used to.”
The Rebels kept pushing, though. They outscored the Falcons by two in the second half and continued playing solid defense, holding West below its point total from its preliminary-round win, but it wasn’t enough.
Camryn Glenn led the Rebels with 13 points. Barbera scored seven, Sophie Mahar had six, and Malia Young had four and Alexandra Smith scored two.
It’s safe to say they’ll always remember their first varsity game as they embark on their true varsity careers next year.
“They gave a really good effort,” Cruz said. “They worked hard. They put it all out there. I wish the outcome was different but I can’t complain about the effort. They gave it their all.”
