The North Kingstown and South Kingstown girls tennis teams closed out their seasons last week. The Skippers lost 7-0 decisions to powerhouses La Salle and Barrington to finish at 2-7 overall. The Rebels surged to the finish line with a 4-3 victory over Chariho on Saturday. Pictured, clockwise from top left: South Kingstown’s Jaclyn Christina returns a shot in Saturday’s match, South Kingstown’s Olivia Zeyl hits a forehand, and North Kingstown’s Sarah Paull reaches for a return in Thursday’s match against La Salle.

