North Kingstown Recreation’s seventh grade boys travel team is finding big success this season, posting a 21-2 record with four championships and five trips to the finals in the six tournaments it has played in. Most recently, the team won the CLCF tournament on Feb. 16. Pictured, front row: Ryan Rathbun, Will Thomas, Eli Johnson (sitting), Lucas Gillis, Will Mascena, Landon Boddington, Jack Brown, Ryan Harrington. Back row: Jamie Souza, Chris Tingley, Steve Brown (coach), Finn Moynihan, David Carreiro, Todd Mascena (coach), Lorenzo Meija.

