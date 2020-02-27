North Kingstown Recreation’s seventh grade boys travel team is finding big success this season, posting a 21-2 record with four championships and five trips to the finals in the six tournaments it has played in. Most recently, the team won the CLCF tournament on Feb. 16. Pictured, front row: Ryan Rathbun, Will Thomas, Eli Johnson (sitting), Lucas Gillis, Will Mascena, Landon Boddington, Jack Brown, Ryan Harrington. Back row: Jamie Souza, Chris Tingley, Steve Brown (coach), Finn Moynihan, David Carreiro, Todd Mascena (coach), Lorenzo Meija.
Online Poll
Are you missing the snow this winter?
You voted:
Latest News
- Chili fundraiser set for woman fighting kidney rejection
- Historical Society finds a new home thanks to Narragansett Town Council
- Wakefield’s own Ted Leo comes to Pump House for fundraiser
- Still with small team, former powerhouse NK shines at states; SK takes third
- Brochu tops NK scoring charts
- Union Fire District sets its sights on the future and a new wave of volunteers
- Storm surges to semifinal berth
- SK takes first look at draft ordinance limiting chickens
Most Popular
Articles
- Salk’s Ace Hardware adds fourth location in familiar place
- Letter: SK’s ‘unruly’ ordinance is too ambiguous
- Union Fire District sets its sights on the future and a new wave of volunteers
- Letter: Noise ordinance needs more vetting
- 'Mary Poppins' floats into North Kingstown this weekend
- One Step at a Time: Mary Ellen Santaniello journey's takes aim at ultra-rare lymphoma
- Still with small team, former powerhouse NK shines at states; SK takes third
- Gagnon off to fast start as new WAA gallery director
- Local specialists stress importance of heart health before problems arise
- Storm surges to semifinal berth
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.