NORTH KINGSTOWN — The North Kingstown football team was outdueled by the La Salle Academy Rams 22-7 at North Kingstown High School on Friday night during a Division I football clash.
The Skippers defense recovered a fumble late in the first quarter, at the La Salle 40-yard line, following a poor snap from the Rams center.
But North Kingstown failed to take advantage, getting as close as the La Salle 6-yard line before a holding penalty pushed the Skippers back to the La Salle 22-yard line, where they turned the ball back over on downs to the Rams.
The first points of the contest came with 26 seconds left in the first half when La Salle quarterback Dean Varrecchione connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brady Fisher, a tight end, on a fourth and goal, and gave the Rams a 6-0 lead.
La Salle was penalized for an excessive celebration after that score, which placed the ball at the North Kingstown 18-yard line for the extra point.
La Salle opted for the two-point conversion and Varrecchione fired a bullet into the middle of the end zone to wide receiver Chase Gouvin and that extended the Rams margin to 8-0.
La Salle increased its advantage to 14-0 early in the third quarter when Varrecchione passed through the middle to Fisher for a 62-yard touchdown reception. Next, kicker Max Wallace added the extra point and upped the Rams cushion to 15-0.
North Kingstown found pay dirt with 3:11 left in the third frame and pulled within 15-6 when Andrew Ciarniello, a senior running back, scored a rushing touchdown from a few inches out, on a fourth and goal. Then, senior Brady Spitzer added the extra point and got the Skippers within 15-7.
Midway through the fourth frame, however, Varrecchione connected up the middle to wide receiver Justin Denson for a 60-yard touchdown reception and that gave the Rams a 22-7 lead.
With the defeat, North Kingstown falls to 0-2 in the league and 3-2 overall. The Skippers play at Barrington (2-2) next on Friday at 6 p.m. in a non-league affair.
