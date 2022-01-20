Off a long COVID pause and still battling some unrelated injuries to starters, the North Kingstown boys basketball team is in a rough patch. The Skippers lost to Portsmouth in their return on Jan. 10, then fell to Mt. Pleasant before getting blown out 81-39 by Central in a game that got away from them on Friday. La Salle, one of the top teams in the league, kept the Skippers sliding on Tuesday with a 78-63 win. North will try to turn things around Friday when it visits East Providence.

