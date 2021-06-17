NARRAGANSETT — The Prout girls lacrosse team scored its best win of the year in Friday’s regular season finale but couldn’t deliver a repeat in Monday’s playoff game.
La Salle avenged its one-goal loss to the Crusaders with an 18-15 comeback win at Christofaro Park, denying Prout a trip to the semifinals in its first year back in the state’s top division.
The regular-season win over the Rams gave the Crusaders the No. 4 seed and a home game. Prout rode the momentum from Friday’s win to a 5-1 lead in the first half of the rematch. La Salle settled in, but the Crusaders still went to halftime with a four-goal advantage. They stayed in front until the midway point of the second half, going up 14-11 with 18:22 left.
The Rams began dominating face-offs and possession, and turned the game around by scoring the next seven goals. Prout tried a comeback in the final minutes but couldn’t make enough headway.
“I think our energy went down a little bit and they picked up,” Prout coach Sue Burnett said. “We think we’re a second half team usually. I think we may have used up a lot of our energy in the first half.”
Ellie Edwards and Stella Mayo scored two goals each to lead the early offense for the Crusaders, with Sylvia Mayo adding one. La Salle came back to make it 5-3 but wouldn’t get any closer before halftime. Prout scored five out of the next six goals to go up 10-4. It was an 11-7 lead at the break.
La Salle started its comeback in earnest with a quick strike in the second half, getting two Sophia Grigson goals in the first 55 seconds.
Prout got its footing on a goal by Stella Mayo, before La Salle answered with two from Lily Arcand that made it a one-goal game. Edwards and Allison Schofield stemmed the tide with goals that put Prout up 14-11, but there was no stopping the Rams.
Two straight goals by Grace Dobrzynski started the run of seven in a row. Grigson tied the game with 13:21 left, then gave La Salle the lead at 11:21.
Prout struggled to win back possession and La Salle ate up some clock while adding to its lead. Schofield scored with 3:02 left to make it 18-15, but Prout came up empty on its remaining possessions.
“They had those two goals right away and that made us fizzle a little bit,” Burnett said. “But I still think the girls did a great job playing their game. And I think we rose above some things in terms of sportsmanship.”
Stella Mayo led the Crusaders with five goals and three assists. Edwards had four goals and four assists. Schofield also scored four goals, while Sylvia Mayo had two goals and one assist. Saoirse O’Connor added one assist. Maddie Estes made eight saves.
The loss ended a strong return to D-I for the Crusaders, who had some struggles the last time they were in the top tier. They went 8-3 in the regular season, losing only to the three teams above them in the standings.
The Crusaders will lose 10 seniors to graduation but the goal scoring totals from Monday’s game offer hope for the future.
“Two seniors scored and two underclassmen scored,” Burnett said. “I think we’ll still have a strong team next year so I’m looking forward to it.”
