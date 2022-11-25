Thanksgiving football streaks have continued in South County.
Narragansett beat Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout 54-32 on Thanksgiving Eve for its fourth straight win in the series and North Kingstown topped South Kingstown 41-7 on Thanksgiving Day for its sixth consecutive win.
Junior quarterback Aidan Friedt threw a whopping eight touchdown passes to lead the Mariners past EWG/Prout. Six of them came in the first half, as Narragansett raced to a 40-14 lead at the break.
The Knights made it a two-score game in the second half, so Friedt kept firing, tossing two more touchdown passes to cap off his big night.
Jackson Monast caught three of the scores and Matthew Woodmansee hauled in two. Starting lineman Luke Webster even got in on the act, scoring on a tackle eligible play.
Narragansett has won every game since the advent of the series with EWG in 2018.
On Thursday, South Kingstown took the early lead on North Kingstown with a touchdown pass from Rian O’Rourke to Amani Boamah, but it was all Skippers from there. Eddie Buehler tossed four touchdown passes and Andrew Ciarniello ran for two more. After giving up the early score, the North Kingstown defense pitched a shutout, with the help of three interceptions.
See next week’s Independent for full stories and photos.
