Last spring, the North Kingstown football team hardly ever called run plays. The team’s backs were young and their offensive line was green. Meanwhile, the air attack was strong so it made sense to ride it.
Eager to show more balance this season, the Skippers found some success running the ball throughout the season, and saved their best for last. The running game powered the semifinal win over Portsmouth and was a key part of the equation in Saturday’s Super Bowl victory over Central. It yielded 150 rushing yards for the team and an MVP honor for junior running back Andrew Ciarniello.
“I think because of their size, a lot of teams didn’t test them up the middle,” North Kingstown head coach Fran Dempsey said of Central. “You look at their twin towers in there and you don’t like your chances. But our guys were up for the challenge. We talked during the week about winning the game by running the ball and controlling the clock. They took it to heart and they were up to the challenge.”
Ciarniello rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching six balls for 54 yards and playing well on defense. Super Bowl success runs in the family for the junior, whose older brother Mike was a standout defensive tackle for North Kingstown’s Super Bowl wins in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Andrew has a much different build than his big brother but has had his own impact.
“Mikey was one of the best defensive tackles I’ve coached here,” Dempsey said. “Totally different body types, but both tough, smart, hard-nosed kids that work hard and understand what we’re trying to do. They’ve been really good players for us.”
Aidan Nunez also had a strong game on Saturday, rushing for 54 yards. The success also helped slow down Central’s pass rush, which could have been a major problem for the Skippers.
“Ciarniello and Nunez both stepped up big time,” Dempsey said. “They ran hard, broke tackles, refused to go down at the first hit. And the offensive line, hat’s off to them. They determined they were going to take over the game and they did.”
Quarterback Eddie Buehler also chipped in with 33 yards rushing, continuing his emergence as a threat out of the backfield.
“He worked really hard in the off-season on his footwork and his speed, and it really paid off,” Dempsey said.
Holding the line
North Kingstown’s reputation as a high-flying attack obscures the fact that much of its success over the last few years has been built the old fashioned way. The team’s offensive and defensive lines have always been huge parts of the blueprint, and their strength this year was crucial once again.
“At North Kingstown the last five or six years, we’ve been able to get some really good athletes from the feeder programs, the NK Jaguars and NK flag football program,” Dempsey said. “There’s not a lot of big guys playing flag, and I think a lot of high school programs are struggling to find linemen. We’ve been able to get really good linemen, too.”
The offensive line was anchored by seniors Nate Field, Liam McGovern and Marcus Amaral, who were joined by juniors Jakob Beaupre and Sebastian Reid. They were big and they got better and better as the season went on, mirroring North Kingstown’s rise from a season-opening loss against St. Raphael to a six-game winning streak.
“This senior class is great,” Dempsey said. “They’ve been playing with each other since they were freshmen here, and even before that. They have great chemistry. Having an offensive line that can pass protect and run block really complemented the skill players that we had.”
Their presence also gave confidence to Buehler, who was in his first year as a starter and took off after a slow start.
“Early in the season, Eddie was kind of looking at the rush a little bit,” Dempsey said. “Once he kind of figured out, those guys were really good, he could concentrate on looking down field and making his reads. That really opened up our pass game.”
Some of the same faces helped man the defensive line, where they joined by standout ends Zach Girioni and Dan McKay. That unit also proved to be a strength.
Overcoming
Last spring, injuries were extremely costly for the Skippers. They weren’t immune this year either, but they overcame some big ones. The most notable was the loss of senior linebacker T.J. Gormley, who was anchoring the defense as a captain. Senior Ben Coderre filled in well for the remainder of the season.
The linebacking corps took another hit late in the year when Will Draper went down. Sophomore Victor Encarnacion stepped in and delivered two huge performances. He was the Defensive MVP in the Thanksgiving win over South Kingstown. In the Super Bowl, he played a major part in a goal line stand before halftime, which allowed the Skippers to keep momentum.
Mancini stars again
There was a missing piece when North Kingstown’s offense struggled early in the year. Senior Keith Mancini was working his way back from a shoulder injury.
It was not a coincidence that the Skippers took off when he returned.
Mancini finished the year with 11 touchdown receptions and 543 yards receiving. He had two scores in the Super Bowl win over Central, putting an exclamation point on a spectacular senior season.
