WESTERLY — From the standing-room only crowd, to the cheers echoing off the walls to the senior night celebrations, Friday’s matchup between Prout and North Kingstown was not your average regular season swim meet.
And the action matched the atmosphere.
The North Kingstown girls edged Prout by just two points in a 48-46 thriller at the Ocean Community YMCA in Westerly. The Skipper boys also prevailed over the South County co-op squad 56-37.
It’s been a successful season for both programs, particularly on the girls side, where the Crusaders and Skippers are looking to be in contention at the state meet. Their matchup was tight throughout. A 1-2 finish in the 100 butterfly put the Skippers on top, and they held a slim lead the rest of the way. Up by six going into the final event of the night, the Skippers held off Prout by taking second place in the 400 freestyle relay to lock up the win. Prout could have taken the win by taking first and second, but the Skippers hung on.
Clare Carroll led North with first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Isabel Bouzaid won the 100 backstroke and took second in the 200 freestyle. Audrey Bonin took first in the 200 individual medley and second in the 100 breaststroke.
Tessa LaFrenier took second behind Carroll in the 100 butterfly – the only 1-2 finish by the Skippers of the night – and also took third in the 500 freestyle. Sofia Simas grabbed second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 breaststroke.
Emily Kallman and Bridget Robenhymer also chipped in points.
The Skippers won two of the three relay events, placing first in the medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
The Prout girls were led by Paige Meller. On her senior night, Meller won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. Senior Izzy Giannetto won the 100 breaststroke, and Lizzie Rak took first place in the 100 freestyle and second in the 100 backstroke.
Also scoring were Jane Dator, Madison Stearns and Alexandra Panteleos. Prout won the 400 freestyle relay while taking second in the other two relay events.
In the boys matchup, North Kingstown prevailed thanks to first-place finishes in eight events. Zach Proulx and Zach Szabo paced the team with a pair of wins each. Proulx took first in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly, while Szabo took the 500 free and the 100 backstroke. Calvin LeBlanc chipped in a win in the 50 freestyle and Evan Wysor won the 100 free. Ian Scott-Sheldon, Peter Kaiser, Frank McGee and Connor Moreau also chipped in with scoring finishes. The Skippers took first in both the medley and the 400 free relays.
Christian Pereira and Joe Brown each won events for the South County co-op squad, which is made up mostly of swimmers from Prout, with a few from Narragansett and Chariho. Pereira won the 200 free and took second in the 100 butterfly, while Brown captured first in the breaststroke and second in the 200 IM. Ben Leal and Jude Pereira scored in two events each, with Jack Gwaltney, Gus Kellogg and Jacob Ewing-Chow also putting up points.
Friday’s matchup was the final meet in the regular season for both Prout and North Kingstown. Next is the division championship this weekend, then the state meet on March 4.
