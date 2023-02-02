NORTH KINGSTOWN — Even in a tough season, a playoff berth remains a possibility for the North Kingstown boys basketball team.
To get there, the Skippers are approaching things as if the postseason has already started.
“We needed this one. We were talking about this as a playoff game,” senior Braden Brochu said Tuesday night. “We basically said, ‘We lose this, we’re out.’ We stuck with it. We fought.”
And they pushed to the finish line like it was a do-or-die game. Down by six with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Skippers outscored Cranston East 15-6 the rest of the way en route to a much-needed 68-65 victory.
“The kids buckled down,” head coach Kyle Bodington said. “They kept fighting and they believed in one another. We went deep in the rotation and guys stepped up.”
The win has the Skippers at 3-10 in league play. Teams can make the playoffs with five wins, so North needs to get two more victories out of its last five games to earn a spot.
This stretch run has been targeted for a while now as North’s potential path to the postseason.
“For the last month, we’ve had on the board: the last six games,” Bodington said. “We circled that because we went through the hardest part of our schedule and we were getting better even though we weren’t getting wins. We were doing a lot of good things. It was important to get this one tonight. It takes some pressure off. Now we’ve got to get two wins out of the last five. It’s possible. Not a given. We’ve still got work to do. We’ve got to make it a little easier than we did tonight. But we’re definitely in a better place.”
There have been many opportunities for the Skippers to lose their edge and back down this season, but it hasn’t happened yet. So it was no surprise that they kept battling in Tuesday’s game.
Cranston East had rallied from a halftime deficit to lead for much of the second half. It was 59-53 with 3:51 remaining.
James Masterson started the comeback with a steal and layup. Trent Sterner scored inside and Brochu hit a free throw to get the Skippers within a point. With 2:04 left, Brochu scored in the post to put North in front 60-59.
Cranston East regained the advantage on a circus shot with 1:55 left, but the Skippers came through in the clutch on their next three possessions. Landon Bodington hit a pull-up jumper with 1:42 left to put North up 62-61, Masterson drove for a layup and a three-point lead at the 1:11 mark and Brochu hit a shot in the lane with 51 seconds left to make it 66-63.
“That just comes from confidence, knowing we can play with any team in the state,” Brochu said of the key possessions.
It was bumpy from there, as the Skippers turned the ball over three times on inbound passes. Cranston East had a chance to take the lead with about 10 seconds left but missed a shot in the paint, and Quin Fahy snagged the rebound. Fahy hit two free throws with six seconds remaining, and East’s Naz Milien missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds. Fahy grabbed another board as time expired.
“I love the fight,” Bodington said. “I love the fact that we picked it up hard defensively, we did a nice job on the boards, made some easy shots and we made some free throws.”
Brochu led the Skippers with 20 points. Masterson made three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points, Bodington scored 12 and Sterner tallied 10.
The Skippers will visit Portsmouth on Thursday night.
“Just got to keep fighting every single day,” Brochu said. “We know nobody expects us to win a game. But we know in our heart, we’re going to keep fighting.”
