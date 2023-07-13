girls soccer 2023 state champions.jpg

The Narragansett Youth Soccer Association Under-11 Girls Rhody team won the Rhode Island Super Liga State Championship in June. Pictured, kneeling: Sophia Riccitelli, Olivia Carlino, Blythe Martin, Sage Bonneau, Emma Pavone, Evie Downey and Charlotte Szabo. Standing: Sarah Whitworth, Lily Caruso, Sole Abbruzzese, Sammie Howell, Caitlin Whitworth, Abby Kaufman and Raelin Tierney. Coaches: Jen Whitworth, Dennis Tierney and Sue Carlino.

