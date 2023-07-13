The Narragansett Youth Soccer Association Under-11 Girls Rhody team won the Rhode Island Super Liga State Championship in June. Pictured, kneeling: Sophia Riccitelli, Olivia Carlino, Blythe Martin, Sage Bonneau, Emma Pavone, Evie Downey and Charlotte Szabo. Standing: Sarah Whitworth, Lily Caruso, Sole Abbruzzese, Sammie Howell, Caitlin Whitworth, Abby Kaufman and Raelin Tierney. Coaches: Jen Whitworth, Dennis Tierney and Sue Carlino.
What do you think is the better Southern Rhode Island summer snack: Clam cakes or calamari?
Summer is in full swing in Southern Rhode Island and that means great weather (finally), lazy beach days and, of course, some of the country's best sea food. In this week's Independent Newspaper, reporter Bill Seymour had a chance to chat with local author Carolyn Wyman about her new book "The Great Clam Cake and Fritter Guide — Why we LOVE Them, How to MAKE Them, and WHERE to FIND them from Maine to Virginia," a go-to guide on one of Southern Rhode Island's favorite summer snacks: Clam Cakes. This got us thinking. As last week was the nine year anniversary of Rhode Island naming calamari as the official state appetizer, what do YOU believe is the better Southern Rhode Island summer snack: Clam cakes or calamari? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
- The View From Swamptown: The Captain Jacob Smith House is an underrated gem
