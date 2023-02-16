NARRAGANSETT — Balloons, streamers and posters on the wall are a common sight at high school sporting events this time of year.
Finally seeing them for a Narragansett High School wrestling match was yet another reminder of how far the Mariners have come.
The program staged senior night festivities on Thursday for the first time in four years. The down cycle of the last few seasons meant that the Mariners simply had no seniors to salute. But with this year’s seniors leading a steady rise since their freshman campaigns, the Mariners got a chance – at long last – to celebrate.
“Just coming from the bottom, being here now and seeing all the progress – it was great to be a part of this tonight,” senior Collin Morgan said.
The class includes Morgan, Connor Winfield, Matt Nathaniel, and Mason Knight. And they’ve had a senior year worth celebrating. With a 66-11 win over Tolman on Thursday, the Mariners pushed their league record to 10-0. They were set to close out the season with a key match against Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
The 10 wins are the most for the program since a 15-2 campaign in 2013-14. The bottom fell out after that, with extremely low numbers leading to seven consecutive losing seasons, including a few where the Mariners essentially didn’t have a team – just individual competitors.
“Our first year, I think we had our first dual meet win in like four or five years,” Winfield said. “To go from that to division contenders has been pretty awesome.”
“It’s been really hard work,” Morgan said. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears. A lot of talking to people, getting them interested in the sport.”
Thursday’s senior night ceremonies set the stage for an easy win. Tolman forfeited four matches and the Mariners took care of business in the other bouts, winning eight of them. Morgan, Nathaniel, Drew Giannetto, Cash Teklinsky, Guy Stanton, Jack Giannetto, and Taran Ulricksen all won by pin as the Mariners piled up points.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had an actual senior class,” head coach Mike Gallagher said. “It’s a really cool feeling and it brings a lot of excitement. I’m happy for the kids to have the opportunity.”
Wednesday’s matchup with Mt. Pleasant had implications on the chase for the regular-season division title. With that in the books, the Mariners will turn their attention to the postseason. The Division II/Division III sectional tournament is set for this weekend, with the state meet scheduled for Feb. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.