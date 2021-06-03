South Kingstown resident Ricky Angeli finished fourth and helped his Hendricken team take the title at the state golf tournament on Wednesday.
Narragansett’s Sebastian Carlsson was also in the mix on day two and finished in sixth.
La Salle’s Max Jackson ran away from the field with a 2-under across the two-day event to win the individual crown.
Angeli was 1-over on day one and shot a 6-over 77 on day two. His performance helped the Hawks claim the team crown over East Greenwich by six shots.
Carlsson, a sophomore, was a standout performer all year in his first season of high school golf, entering the state tournament with one of the best scoring averages in the league. He shot a 3-over on day one, then an 8-over 79 on day two to finish sixth.
South Kingstown’s James Banks and Prout’s Andrew DiCarlo also qualified for day two of the tournament. Banks finished in a tie for 18th at 16-over. DiCarlo was 25th with a 33-over.
Area teams Prout, South Kingstown and North Kingstown just missed the cut to qualify for day two and the race for the team state championship. Prout was in seventh with a 336, South Kingstown took eighth with a 340 and North Kingstown was in ninth with a 342. Narragansett finished 12th with a 353.
DiCarlo led Prout with an 80 on day one, while Mark Roberts shot an 81, David Bruno shot 82 and Emily Trainor carded a 93.
Led by Banks’ 80, South Kingstown got an 82 from Cameron Holland, an 87 from Eison Nee and a 91 from Cameron Gillette.
North Kingstown was led by Jayram Suryanarayan, who shot an 83. Jake Nalewaik followed with an 84, Matthew Mureddu finished with an 86 and Conall Gately shot 89.
Behind Carlsson for Narragansett, Adam Lurgio shot an 85, Nick Biafore shot a 92 and Jake Biafore closed with a 102.
