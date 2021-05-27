SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The seniors on the South Kingstown girls lacrosse team were honored in pregame senior night festivities on Tuesday, then delivered the scoring punch to make it a night worth celebrating.
Seniors Julianne Hannafin and Jane Carr tallied hat tricks and the three other senior field players chipped in with scores. Senior goalie May Kimber played well in net as the Rebels blew past Narragansett 18-1 at Curtis Corner Middle School.
It was a fitting performance for a group that has provided a steady presence for the Rebels in their climb to the state’s highest division.
“This senior group is a strong group,” head coach Kristin Orabone said. “They’ve seen pretty much all of what D-I has to offer, which I think has been great. They’ve got a lot of field smarts and they know how to read things. They really work well together, they know how to find each other and how to move the ball.”
And on Tuesday, they did it well. It was a 2-0 lead less than a minute into the game, with Hannafin and sophomore Zoe Lockwood doing the honors for the Rebels. Carr made it 3-0 soon after, before another goal each by Hannafin and Lockwood for the 5-0 lead.
Narragansett got on the board with 18:32 left in the first half on a goal by Emma Landy but wouldn’t score again. South Kingstown got goals from Carr, Taylor Martin, Abby Marcotte and Morgan Gutelius to continue the senior onslaught. Junior Avery Martin also chipped in a goal, and the Rebels led 11-1 at halftime.
Hannafin and Carr both hit the hat trick mark in the second half, while Marcotte scored her second goal. Sophomores Jillian Vellone and Sarah Cottrell also scored, along with Lockwood.
Hannafin, Lockwood and Carr finished with three goals apiece, while Marcotte and the Martin sisters scored two each. Cottrell, Gutelius and Vellone closed with one goal each. Avery Martin led the team in assists with three, while Hannafin chipped in two.
The win was the third straight for the Rebels, who have navigated a tough early-season slate to put themselves in contention for the playoffs.
“Especially going into the late part of the season, it’s great momentum for us,” Orabone said. “There’s definitely a chance, as long as we hold it together in the next few games going forward.”
The Rebels were set for a matchup with East Greenwich on Wednesday.
Narragansett dropped to 1-5 with Tuesday’s loss and will continue facing an uphill battle with games coming up against Barrington and La Salle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.