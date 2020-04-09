A wild ride of comings and goings hasn’t quite reached its stopping point yet for the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team.
Abou Ousmane, who gave URI the first of four commitments in a three-day span late last month, quickly reversed course last Thursday and decommitted from the Rams.
The 6-foot-9 power forward from Brooklyn who prepped at Scotland Performance Institute is ranked a three-star prospect by Rivals and figured to provide a boost to URI’s frontline. He was a former Cleveland State pledge before picking the Rams, then moving on again.
The parade of commitments that Ousmane started may have had something to do with his decommitment, as Maryland transfers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, who picked URI a few days later, are expected to be key contributors in the front court. Their eligibility for the beginning of next season hinges on a possible rule change to NCAA transfer regulations.
Ousmane’s decision brings URI back to two open scholarships for next year.
Martin picks UConn, Hurley
URI transfer Tyrese Martin announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to the University of Connecticut, where he will reunite with Dan Hurley, the coach who recruited him to Kingston.
Martin never played for Hurley with the Rams, having signed during the 2017-18 season. Hurley departed after that season for UConn. Martin honored his commitment to URI and coach David Cox, but will now join Hurley in Storrs.
Martin averaged 13.4 points per game this past season. He’s headed for a UConn program that is set to join the Big East conference next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.