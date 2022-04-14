NORTH KINGSTOWN — The defending state champion North Kingstown boys volleyball team is off to a strong start this season – and learning what it will take to be even stronger.
A 3-1 win over Classical on Monday night put the Skippers at 3-0. They also own wins over East Greenwich and Chariho. Each of those teams has taken one set from the Skippers, though, hinting that Division I will have more parity this year and showing the Skippers what they need to do to rise to the top again in the different landscape.
“We played well in the first and second set – came out strong like we wanted to win,” senior Mason Andrade said. “We kind of mentally slowed down after that and weren’t playing our best volleyball. You can’t really do that against teams that can go out and beat you. And that’s every team in D-I. If you don’t play your best, you’re going to lose.”
North opened the season with a 3-1 win over East Greenwich, then beat a Chariho team that shapes up as a potential contender. Against Classical, they rolled to 25-8 and 25-12 wins in the first two sets before getting caught in the third set, with the Purple prevailing 25-20. The Skippers responded with a 25-17 win in the fourth set to take the match.
For the team’s younger players, it’s all part of the learning process on the varsity court.
“The key is just communicating, knowing where everyone is and what their job is,” junior setter Tyler Yang said. “Overall, just having a tight team.”
The response to the third-set loss was strong. At 8-7 in the fourth set, the Skippers won 10 of the next 11 points to take control. Yang and Carson Smith had aces, Andrade delivered two blocks and two kills and Jared Samson also landed a kill. Cam Alexander two kills and a block – including the match-clinching kill – as the Skippers finished off the win.
“We played pretty well overall,” Andrade said. “Got some new guys in, so it was fun to see them out there.”
Andrade filled the stat sheet with 13 kills, four blocks, four aces and nine digs. Yang had 39 assists and 10 digs. Smith finished with four aces and four digs and Elijah Tavarez totaled five blocks.
“I feel like we’ve been playing good,” Yang said. “If we keep playing on this level, we’ll make it far in the season.”
The win over Chariho looks like the best so far for the Skippers. They lost the first set before coming back for 25-22, 25-18 and 25-20 wins. Alexander and Andrade tallied 17 kills each and Yang had 39 assists.
“That was definitely exciting,” Andrade said. “We know some guys on that team play at a high level, so that was our focus. We were able to keep them under control for the most part.”
The Skippers were set to be back in action Wednesday with a matchup against South Kingstown. They’ll face Cranston West on Friday.
