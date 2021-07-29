South Kingstown Post 39 had its best regular season record in a few years and is meeting similar success in the Rhode Island American Legion playoffs. The team swept Scituate in the preliminary round and has advanced to the title round of the final four, which was set for Thursday.
The win over Scituate was highlighted by dominant pitching from Phil Pederson, who struck out 15 batters in 5.2 innings on Thursday.
Pederson was back at it again on Monday, tossing a complete game shutout in a 1-0 win over defending champion Upper Deck. There was traffic on the bases throughout, but Pederson escaped every bit of trouble with some help from good defense behind him.
Zac Zyons doubled in the first inning and scored the game’s only run on an RBI groundout.
The momentum remained into the early innings of Tuesday’s winners bracket final as Post 39 got two-run hits by Mark Wightman and Sam Laurie in a five-run second inning. In a steady rain, top-seeded R&R Construction roared back with a run in the second and seven in the third, while keeping Post 39 off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
On Wednesday, Post 39 stayed alive thanks in large part to South Kingstown grad Andrew Mosher. The Endicott-bound righty allowed one run on one hit in 6.2 innings on the mound. With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh, he stepped to the plate and delivered a walk-off single to score Zyons and give Post 39 a 2-1 win.
Post 39 was set to face R&R Construction on Thursday, needing to win twice for the title
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.