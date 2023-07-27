SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Khyree Miller turned from the on-deck circle to confirm the type of pitch he’d just seen. Joe Cinnella came out of the game to high fives, then walked over to check some numbers.
The table behind the backstop at Old Mountain Field is a popular spot – and for good reason. There, Ocean State Waves assistant general manager Joe Mello and analytics intern Joe Laffman track everything that happens between the lines with the help of technology from Synergy Sports and Trackman, two leading sports analytics companies. The New England Collegiate Baseball League partnered with them in 2021, and the Waves have embraced the possibilities.
Individual development, scouting, recruiting, valuable experience for staffers – the data’s impact is felt all over the diamond.
“You can come to Old Mountain and see baseball being played in front of you,” Mello said. “But there’s also everything that’s going on within the baseball game.”
Each venue in the NECBL has a six-camera Synergy Sports system and a Trackman unit. Video of every pitch is recorded, and archive footage can be called up in seconds. The data that goes along with each pitch and each batted ball is churned out almost instantaneously. It includes spin rate, vertical and horizontal movement and location for pitches, plus exit velocity and launch angle for batted balls. The Waves’ analytics team codes it in real time, adding game context to go with it.
It all paints a picture of the game that goes well beyond what the eye can see.
“So much of scouting previously was subjective,” Mello said. “It was always just eyes on – the swing looks good, the fastball jumps. But you didn’t understand the why of what you were seeing.”
Player development has always been a primary objective for summer collegiate baseball, and the analytics can only help the effort.
“When I started doing it in 2021, a lot of our guys didn’t know what it was,” Mello said. “Now it’s to the point where we’ll get on the bus for road trips and we do film sessions.”
Waves pitcher Parker Bard of Dayton wanted to work on a splitter this summer. The Trackman data allowed him to see the shape of the pitch in games, matching it with the grips he was using and the success it was having. He’ll return to his college club with a new pitch.
Waves infielder Lewis Barnum of Bryant watches a lot of video of his at-bats, to see what he’s doing right when things are clicking and what he’s doing wrong when it’s not.
“You can’t overthink it,” Barnum said. “But sometimes you’ve got to try to figure it out.”
Teams like to win, too, and the data assists on that quest, as well. Before each game, Mello pulls up a report on an opposing pitcher – velocity, typical pitches in certain counts – and sends it out to each Waves player.
“Just having that information can make a pretty big difference,” Mello said.
The data is accessible far from the fields of the NECBL. Everything that the systems log goes into a database that college programs and Major League scouting departments can tap into. The resulting success stories are numerous. Cinnella’s time with the Waves helped him earn an opportunity to transfer from Seton Hall to a powerhouse UConn program.
Cade Kuehler – who just became the highest MLB draft pick in Waves history – has pitch data to thank for part of his lofty ranking. The metrics on Kuehler’s fastball – vertical break, horizontal break, spin rate – compare most closely with that of a standout rookie in Major League Baseball.
“The only person who had similar metrics as Cade on his fastball was Bryce Miller from the Seattle Mariners, who set the world on fire this year,” Mello said. “That’s an example of MLB taking the data we’re getting here and saying, ‘OK, this is a Big League ready fastball right now.’”
Mello has logged nearly every game since the systems were installed at Old Mountain Field, and his understanding of it all has him lining up a career in baseball. A native of Westerly, he’s been working with the Waves since he was in high school, first in game operations, then in scorekeeping and, over the last few years, in the analytics department. He played Division III college baseball at Pine Manor College in Massachusetts. He was a graduate assistant at Bryant University in 2022 and the program’s Director of Analytics and Operations in 2023.
“The skills that I learned with Ocean State, I was doing the same thing at Bryant on day one,” Mello said.
For now, it’s on to the next pitch – and all the data that goes with it.
