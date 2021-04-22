Cadia Greene and Jaime Harrington know a little about championship volleyball.
They’ve won a few of their own titles with North Kingstown High School now, but they were on the sidelines of powerhouse teams long before they donned the black and gold.
Greene is the daughter of Dan Greene, who orchestrated Prout’s run of six consecutive championships in the early 2000s. Harrington is the daughter of longtime Bishop Hendricken coach Mike Harrington and former Toll Gate and Pilgrim coach Kelly Harrington.
Now seniors at North Kingstown, Greene and Harrington are living their own volleyball stories, with a wealth of memories and experience to draw on.
“I can’t remember a time when I didn’t play volleyball,” Harrington said. “I’ve played all year round for the past 10 or 15 years. To be a senior on my high school team is something I always dreamed about when I was younger. It’s very special.”
Harrington has been a crucial part of North Kingstown’s three straight championships. She’s been the team’s starting libero since her freshman season and recently recorded her 1,000th career dig. Greene began to make an impact as a sophomore and has become the team’s top outside hitter this season. The duo has helped North Kingstown to the top of the standings again in the abbreviated spring season, with a fourth consecutive state championship as the goal.
Growing up around similar success had an impact. Greene remembers attending practices and games at Prout and understanding even at a young age that she was watching something special. Under Dan Greene, the Crusaders won the Division III championship in 2005, moved up a level and won D-II titles in 2006, 2007 and 2008, then won again when they moved to D-I, claiming the championship in 2009 and 2010. Prout lost a total of four league matches in those six seasons.
“They were crazy,” Greene said. “I think those Prout teams might really challenge this team, honestly. It was really high level.”
While she enjoyed watching, Greene herself didn’t start playing until seventh grade.
“I was always there, but I actually never wanted to play for the longest time,” she said. “My parents always said, you can try it if you want. I decided in seventh grade to try it and now I love it.”
For Harrington, the fall and spring seasons have long been filled with volleyball. Her mom coached Toll Gate to strong seasons in the early 2000s, including a run to the D-I semifinals in 2007. She later took Pilgrim to a D-II runner-up finish in 2014. Dad has been the Bishop Hendricken head coach for years. When Jaime was a toddler, the Hawks won three consecutive state championships. They also won two in a row in 2010 and 2011.
“I remember going to their practices, watching practice, watching every single game,” Harrington said. “I just remember loving being around the gym and being around volleyball. That’s definitely a big reason why I love it.”
North Kingstown head coach Brian Garrepy is in his second stint at the helm for the Skippers. From his first stint, he remembers matchups with Kelly Harrington’s Toll Gate teams, when a young Jaime was hanging behind the bench.
“Jaime was probably 2 or 3 years old, always behind the bench,” Garrepy said. “Mike would come and watch and be tossing balls with her.”
When Garrepy played at North Kingstown, Mike Harrington was his junior varsity coach. Now his son will try out for Mike’s volleyball team at Hendricken this spring.
“It’s sort of full circle,” Garrepy said. “Some of the connections, it’s pretty crazy – you’re spanning some generations.”
On the court this season, Greene and Harrington are using the lessons learned along the way to power more success. And they’re still learning.
“I feel like he’s my number one coach,” Greene said of her dad. “We always talk about games and I always want to hear what he has to say.”
Cerebral players are often described as coaches on the floor, and Greene and Harrington fit the profile thanks to their coaches at home.
“It’s definitely improved my game but mostly my mental game,” Harrington said. “Both my parents have shaped who I am as a competitor and as a teammate. It’s a lot of the mental game, staying focused. I try to pass that along to everyone else and be a leader.”
