PROVIDENCE — A big finish by La Salle put and end to a back-and-forth game and denied North Kingstown’s bid for a state championship berth.
Friday’s semifinal matchup between the Skippers and Rams was tied into the fourth quarter, when the Rams scored to jump ahead, then flipped the game’s only turnover into points en route to a 35-21 victory. The win secured a Super Bowl trip for the Rams.
“We were back and forth. We were right there,” North Kingstown coach Fran Dempsey said. “They had one more big play than we had. That was the difference maker.”
Unlike last year, there is no second-tier D-I Super Bowl, so the loss marked the end of the line for the Skippers in terms of the postseason. They’ll face South Kingstown on Thanksgiving Day.
North ended up with a perfect mark against public schools, having closed the regular season with a win over Central. Their only losses came to La Salle and Bishop Hendricken.
Friday’s performance was one of North Kingstown’s best efforts against the Catholic school powerhouses over the last few years. The Skippers answered the bell when facing three separate deficits, rallying to tie the game each time. They put in their best effort. The Rams just had a little more.
“Really proud of our guys,” Dempsey said. “They fought hard, even when we went down. They battled and they never gave up. Super proud of them.”
Two empty possessions and the late turnover were the big regrets for the Skippers. Late in the first half, with La Salle leading 21-14, the Skippers drove into the red zone but were stopped on a fourth-down play at the 20-yard line. The Rams went to halftime with the upper hand.
In the second half, North’s defense opened with a stop and the offense was moving, when a holding penalty set the Skippers back. They eventually punted.
The Skippers continued to stick with it, tying the game on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Eddie Buehler to Andrew Ciarniello with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. It was Ciarniello’s sixth catch of the drive, all in the flat on the right side.
“Ciarniello is one of our best players. We just had to get our guy the ball,” Dempsey said. “We put Ciarniello and Noah out there together, trying to get favorable matchups. Eddie did a great job getting both of those guys the ball. Ciarniello did an amazing job catching the ball and getting up the field with it.”
La Salle answered with an impressive drive, powered by standout running back Jamezell Lassiter. The senior took handoffs on six of 11 plays and led an 87-yard march. He capped it with a 6-yard touchdown run. He also caught a pass to convert a fourth-and-3 play.
“The offensive line, I thought played very well today,” La Salle coach Geoff Marcone said. “They kind of said, ‘Ok coach, let’s run it.’ We started hitting them inside and popping some big runs. When Jamezell is going, he’s going, You want to keep giving him the ball.”
With eight minutes remaining, North needed another answer. A 28-yard connecton for Buehler and Noah Gincastro got the Skippers to midfield before two straight incompletions. On third down, Buehler threw to Luke Berthelot over the middle, but Berthelot couldn’t haul it in. The ball tipped into the air and La Salle’s Amare Fortes caught the deflection for an interception. He returned it all the way to the North Kingstown 21-yard line.
“Huge,” Marcone said. “It’s a drill we do all the time. He tipped it and he got it. That was a huge break for us and we capitalized on it.”
La Salle quickly moved inside the 5-yard line. North Kingstown kept the Rams out of the end zone on first and second down, but Varrecchione got in on a third down run. It was the first two-score lead of the game for the Rams, and it essentially buried the Skippers.
Buehler suffered a probable concussion on the interception return and did not return to the game. The Skippers punted on their final possession, and La Salle ran out the clock to finish off the win.
“Just continued to fight and claw and battle,” Dempsey said. “When we got down, the guys didn’t give up. They kept fighting.”
Ciarniello had a huge day to lead the Skippers. He had a hand in all three touchdowns, scoring one on the ground and catching passes from Buehler for the other two. He caught 12 passes for 144 yards. Buehler completed 19 of 31 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
“We knew going in that it was going to be tough,” Marcone said. “We told our guys, ‘North Kingstown is a team that’s going to battle you.’ They battled us the first time. They have some great players. Eddie is a fantastic quarterback.”
Lassiter racked up 188 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the Rams.
The Skippers will try to regroup ahead of their Thanksgiving matchup with South Kingstown. They’ll try to go out with another good effort.
“Really proud of where we came from since the beginning of the season and how the team matured,” Dempsey said. “We had different guys step up. Great group of seniors, one of the best I’ve been a part of it with how tight they are and the team chemistry. The leadership was tremendous from those guys. We’re going to miss them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.