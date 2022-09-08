The University of Rhode Island football team looked the part of a Top 25 squad in its season opener.
Matched up with Stony Brook in a rare conference game to start the season, the 22nd-ranked Rams dominated the second half to pull away for a 35-14 win, exactly the kind of start they were looking for as they chase big goals this season.
“It’s a good overall team victory,” head coach Jim Fleming said. “It gives us a foundation we’ve got to build from.”
The Rams fell behind 7-0 just five minutes into the game, but came back with a long scoring drive, capped by a Kasim Hill touchdown pass to Paul Woods. All-American defensive back Jordan Jones returned for an interception for a touchdown to make it 14-7 before the Seawolves rallied to tie the game before the break.
“I thought it was outstanding,” Fleming said. “You have to answer those things. They get one, you’ve got to get it back.”
Rhode Island really put its stamp on the game in the second half. Hill tossed a touchdown pass to Ed Lee for the 21-14 lead in the third quarter. Then in the fourth, Hill’s 10-yard touchdown run made it 28-14. A touchdown scamper by Marques DeShields in the fourth quarter put the icing on the cake.
“We were able to match them in the first half and then really take care of it in the second half,” Fleming said.
The defense was dominant over the final 30 minutes, limiting Stony Brook to 68 yards of offense. The Rams forced three punts and intercepted a pass after halftime.
“Championship level football has to be won with a really stellar defense,” Fleming said. “They went out and they executed.”
Hill led the offense with the two touchdown passes and the rushing score. He completed 17 of 32 passes for 236 yards. Lee, a sixth-year senior receiver, had the best game of his career with six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s phenomenal,” Fleming said. “He’s one of the true Rams that we’ve had in the program. Pleased for him and pleased for us that we get to have him for another year.”
Sophomore running back Jaylen Smith carried 13 times for 83 yards and DeShields – a transfer from St. Francis – totaled 65 yards on 11 carries. Oneil Robinson and Henry Yianakopolos led the Rams with eight tackles each. Evan Stewart had five tackles and a sack. Jones intercepted two passes, picking up where he left off after a season in which he totaled six interceptions.
“He’s a really good player,” Fleming said of Jones. “He gets prepared, he plays within the structure of the defense and he’s tough to get on top of.”
Next for Rhody is an in-state matchup with Bryant, which is set for Saturday at 6 p.m., in Smithfield. The Bulldogs pushed FBS foe Florida International to the brink in a 38-37 loss last week.
