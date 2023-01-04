SOUTH KINGSTOWN - A wire-to-wire lead hardly felt like it.
That was OK with the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team.
The ups and downs that have been part of URI’s story all year were particularly steep in Wednesday’s game with Fordham. The Rams started hot and led by 18 points in the first half. Seven minutes later, it was a two-point game. In the second half, a 17-point advantage was trimmed to two in the final minute. A series of technical fouls had been called for some fiery exchanges. Darius Quisenberry was banking in 3-pointers on his way to 33 points for Fordham.
The Rams would have enjoyed a smoother ride, but they kept the ship steady, something they haven’t always done this season. In the end, a big bucket by Brayon Freeman with 30 seconds left, two defensive stops in the final minute and a couple of free throws locked up an 82-79 victory for the Rams.
“I think the thing with this team is to understand that through the course of the game, you have to move on to the next play,” head coach Archie Miller said. “We’re trying to hang our hat on being a team that can move onto the next play. Here’s the thing in conference: nothing’s easy. Nothing is going to be easy. I think our team is getting used to the fact that this is how it goes.”
It’s the first A-10 victory for the Rams, who had dropped their opener to Duquesne on Saturday. Miller was pleased with his team’s approach in the transition to conference play and was even happier with their response after the loss to the Dukes. It was no easy task against a Fordham team that came in with a 12-2 record.
“I feel like we earned a victory tonight as soon as we came back from Christmas. I told the players, their approach and their purpose has been really good,” Miller said. “And I actually felt going into our Duquesne game, we were in the best place we’ve been all season in terms of where we were at as a group - our purpose, how we worked. Coming off Duquesne, tough loss on the road, we were actually better in the next 72 hours. I think I’m more pleased about that than even the results of the game. The thing we’re striving for is to get a group that believes in what we’re doing and plays with great purpose. Good things will follow if that happens.”
Malik Martin made five 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 23 points. The senior hasn’t shot well from beyond the arc this season, but he found himself with a lot of open looks as the Rams took advantage of Fordham’s scrambling defense.
“I know my percentage is low, but I was wide open,” Martin said. “I work on my shot every day. I’m going to shoot that 10 times out of 10.”
Martin was at his best in the opening minutes of each half. He hit a runner and two 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game as URI jumped to an 11-4 lead. Ishmael Leggett got in on the act to push the lead further, and Sebastian Thomas hit a floater to make it 25-7 with 9:29 left in the half.
Fordham out-scored Rhody 21-5 over the next seven minutes, but URI steadied itself with a good finish to the half. A key block by Martin stemmed the tide. Rhody allowed just two points in the final 2:34.
“I thought the last four minutes of the first half was the best thing we did all game,” Miller said. “We finished the half well. We were able to go into halftime with a six-point lead. That was a big momentum thing for us.”
It was Martin’s turn again early in the second half. He scored URI’s first nine points, all on 3-pointers as URI went up 45-37.
“I think Malik kind of knew it was coming tonight,” Miller said. “We knew they may leave a couple of guys open tonight. Malik was prepared for it in terms of seeing it a year ago. And the shots he took, he came in ready. I don’t think he took a bad one.”
Later, an 11-0 run pushed the lead to 17, before Fordham made another move. Led by Quisenberry, the Bronx Rams worked to within four as the clock ticked under two minutes. Quisenberry’s 3-pointer off the glass made it 78-75 with 1:25 left. A free throw by Antrell Charlton made it a two-point game in the final minute.
Rhody had gone about four minutes without a field goal, a painfully familiar dry spell for a URI team that has hit repeated rough patches in stretch runs. But Freeman ended this drought. A ball screen set him up with a mismatch and he went to work on Abdou Tsimbila. With space to operate, Freeman drove baseline, got himself some space and hit a tough leaner to make it 80-76 with thirty seconds remaining.
“We called a flat ball screen. I got a switch. The big was on me,” Freeman said. “I like that matchup. I’m pretty sure the guys liked that matchup. I took what he gave me.”
Rhody forced a Fordham turnover with 20 seconds left, and Freeman made a free throw with 18 seconds remaining. Quisenberry missed a 3 on Fordham’s next possession as URI came up with another stop. Two missed free throws by Freeman left the door open, but Fordham’s ensuing 3-pointer came with less than a second on the clock. Jalen Carey closed out the win on a free throw with two-tenths of a second remaining.
“The talk during the game and in the huddles - there wasn’t a whole lot of distraction or guys in their own feelings. Those guys were dialed in,” Miller said. “And I think as the coach, as the staff, you feel a lot better about your group when your intentions are the right way, when you don’t have to coach bringing guys back. We didn’t have that tonight. The players sort of brought each other back. We had a lot of guys contribute. We had some ups and downs. The players led themselves tonight in a good way.”
Leggett joined Martin and Freeman in double figures with 17 points. Bigs Abdou Samb and Alex Tchikou combined for 17 points. Thomas had seven points and seven rebounds.
URI will hit the road again Saturday for a trip to La Salle.
