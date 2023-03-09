The South County Storm lost its last two games of the regular season but regrouped in the playoffs to earn its fourth consecutive trip to the semifinal round.
The co-op squad swept past Mount St. Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln in a quarterfinal series this weekend, winning 3-0 on Friday night at Boss Arena and 6-1 on Saturday at Adelard Arena.
“Our execution was much better than it was in the final week of the regular season,” head coach Tom McCarthy said. “We learned some lessons against Smithfield and tightened some things up. I think the big thing for us is that we didn’t spend a lot of time in our defensive zone for most of the season. We know that’s something we have to work on and tighten up, especially as we continue on here. The girls are getting better every week. That’s all we can ask for.”
The Storm will face top-seeded La Salle in a single-elimination semifinal game on Friday night at Providence College’s Schneider Arena, beginning at 5:30 p.m. It’s a new format across the RIIL hockey ranks this year, with the traditional series happening only in the quarterfinals. The semis and finals are modeled after the NCAA’s Frozen Four, which is all single-elimination.
Even though it dropped two straight to Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown to end the season, the Storm knew it would have a good shot at a semifinal berth. They blew past MCL twice in the regular season. It wasn’t quite so easy in the postseason matchup, but South County found a way. After out-shooting MCL 33-4 through two periods of game one but leading only 1-0, the Storm got two third-period goals to avoid the upset. They were more in control for Saturday’s game and punched their ticket to the semis.
“All season long, we continue to learn and continue to get better. There are the hockey pieces, the culture pieces and then some of this is you just have to learn how to win in the playoffs,” McCarthy said. “It’s a different animal. That’s what we talked about in the locker room – no matter how many goals we scored against them in the regular season, playoff hockey is a different animal. You saw that. Mount just came out and played their hearts out.”
In game one, Payton Abrams scored early in the first period, with assists by Amelie Gregoire and Julianna Bucci. Finding breathing room proved difficult until Bucci finally broke through with 5:46 left in the third period. Lauren Avedisian assisted. Mia Moffitt added the final touch with 2:17 left, on an assist by Mackenzie McCarthy.
Goalie Meredith Mason stopped all eight shots she saw.
Sammie Haun had a hat trick to lead the charge in game two. She also chipped in with an assist. Moffitt, Jade Shabo and Ginger Osgood had the other goals. Shabo, Osgood and Abrams each had one assist. Mason was tested a little more than she had been in game one and stopped 16 of 17 shots.
La Salle awaits in the semifinals after going 13-0-1 in the regular season. The Storm was competitive in two games with the Rams, losing 3-1 and 4-3.
The new format adds some intrigue.
“There’s a bunch of different perspectives on it. What I would say is, we’re here to develop student-athletes and develop people, and I think the single-elimination format is really well aligned with it,” McCarthy said. “It’s not just about how talented you are. It’s how much grit do you have? How do you deal with adversity? It gives teams an opportunity to rise to the occasion. It’s going to be exciting.”
