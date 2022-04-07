The North Kingstown High School softball team started its season with a bang on Friday with a 20-10 slugfest win over South Kingstown. Emily Baierlein went 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBI to lead the offensive explosion. Hannah McHale also had three hits, while Ava Giguere, Sophia Tingley, and Jaiden Harding had two each. South Kingstown had a good offensive showing as well. Ava Wentworth went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Carlie Manning, Malia Young and Marissa Kirby also had three hits apiece. The Skippers made it two wins in a row when they won their home opener 12-2 over Chariho on Tuesday. Baierlein led the charge again with three hits and three RBI, while also earning the win in the pitching circle with eight strikeouts.
Online Poll
Do you think the winning entry in the RI DMV’s license plate contest is an improvement over the current design?
Officials from the Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled the winning design in its contest to revamp the standard license plate issued to most drivers in the Ocean State Wednesday. The design, created by South Kingstown resident Willem Van Lancker, is a throwback to the state's 1990-era wave plate. Do you believe this new license plate design is an improvement over the current design? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
You voted:
Latest News
- Brutti is back and firing
- South County Girls Lacrosse Preview
- Local officials ‘blindsided’ by Lighthouse Inn decision
- South County Boys Lacrosse Preview
- South County Boys Volleyball Preview
- North Kingstown Town Council to explore potential renewable energy partnership
- South County grads helping power Beacons' success
- Photos: NK softball out-slugs SK
Most Popular
Articles
- Legislative action and a potential legal battle loom as RI debates changes to shoreline access law
- Local officials ‘blindsided’ by Lighthouse Inn decision
- SK resident documents battle with traumatic brain injury
- South County Baseball Preview
- South Kingstown hears concerns over proposal for new EMS facility
- Mudge remembered as watchdog for local politics, love of NK
- Spring marks return to form for Theatre By The Sea
- DEM completes installation of solar panels in Galilee
- NK Hall of Fame to induct new class
- Letter: Council is supposed to work for residents, not developers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.