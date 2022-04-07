The North Kingstown High School softball team started its season with a bang on Friday with a 20-10 slugfest win over South Kingstown. Emily Baierlein went 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBI to lead the offensive explosion. Hannah McHale also had three hits, while Ava Giguere, Sophia Tingley, and Jaiden Harding had two each. South Kingstown had a good offensive showing as well. Ava Wentworth went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Carlie Manning, Malia Young and Marissa Kirby also had three hits apiece. The Skippers made it two wins in a row when they won their home opener 12-2 over Chariho on Tuesday. Baierlein led the charge again with three hits and three RBI, while also earning the win in the pitching circle with eight strikeouts.

