PROVIDENCE — High expectations can be a difficult thing for high school athletes to wrangle with. The North Kingstown boys volleyball team may have been the odds-on favorite to take home the Division I title this season, but there were times this season where that ultimate goal felt very distant.
There were even a handful of moments during Saturday’s final against La Salle where it seemed unlikely that the Skippers would repeat as state champs. An emotionally-charged comeback finally put all those doubts to rest, as the Skippers beat the Rams 21-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-24, 15-12, and lay claim to their seventh D-I trophy in program history.
“I mean, it’s great,” senior captain Cam Alexander said following the match. “We talked about [winning] it [all] at the beginning of the season. We had our first game, and someone who interviewed asked us ‘Are you guys thinking about the championship?’ Obviously, we were, but we never thought we’d be here, winning it back-to-back… but here we are today.”
It was the strong senior class that ensured the Skippers wouldn’t face any championship heartbreak. Alexander and Mason Andrade turned up the intensity on their hitting in the final two sets. Andrade in particular was a force to be reckoned with, tallying a key fourth-set ace and a combined four kills over the final two sets.
The Rams, for their part, have never won a state championship in boys volleyball, but looked poised to erase that nugget from the history books. One of only two teams to defeat the Skippers in the regular season, the Rams shot out to a 2-1 set lead, as both teams struggled to find consistent and error-free hitting.
“I feel like, at the beginning of the match, we weren’t really playing our best,” Sean McManus said. “After the first couple sets, we brought it back home.”
The Skippers never led in the opening set, and trailed consistently in the second set as well. A late turnaround there is all that kept the Skippers from being swept clean out of the finals. Head coach Brian Hesford signaled for a timeout in game two with his team trailing 21-18, facing a 2-0 set deficit square in the eyes.
“There were some times where we were up against it, but we just kept going, talked it through,” freshman Cody Tow said.
The timeout and talk led to a 7-1 rally. Andrade opened it up with a hard-struck kill, and the senior was responsible for three of the seven set-securing points. With the Rams lurking two points behind the Skippers, Andrade slammed home the winning point from the outside, evening the match at one set apiece.
There would be no momentum carry-over to the next set for the Skippers, however. Four service errors and numerous hitting errors by NK allowed the Rams to surge out to a 25-16 walloping. NK timeouts at scores of 16-10 and 20-11 couldn’t stem the tide, and the Skippers now found themselves facing a result the school hadn’t suffered since 2009: a championship round defeat.
“A lot,” of nerves, Tow said, of facing a 2-1 deficit as a varsity-playing freshman. “I just took a deep breath, in and out, and swung.”
Swing he did. The lanky freshman might have been nervous, but it never showed in his approach. He had kills in both sets four and five, as he wound up for big hits that helped calm both his nerves, and those of his teammates.
The Rams were again setting the tone in set four, until Tow wound back for two consecutive kills that tied things at 7-7. Even play from there on out again gave way to a late Rams lead of 21-19. Andrade forced the Rams to call timeout by scoring a spike, and fellow senior captain Alexander forced a 22-22 deadlock after that.
The Skippers never faced match point during the fourth, but did have to sweat out ties at 21-21, 22-22, and 24-24. Andrade broke that final tie with yet another kill, and a Rams hitting error sent the two teams to the decisive fifth set.
A sloppy start to that final set was the final obstacle to overcome. The Skippers trailed as late as 7-6, but the will of the Skipper seniors was simply too strong to allow for a letdown at this juncture. The Rams began to flag as the Skippers took over, and a pair of service errors in the final four points was more than enough to help boost NK to the promised land.
“It’s fantastic,” Andrade said, flanked by his entire team. “We have a great class behind us. I have full faith in them to come back next year and do it again.”
The future does indeed look bright for a program that has now claimed consecutive D-I titles, and three of the last eight overall. In addition to freshman Tow, the varsity roster lists three other underclassmen already contributing at the highest level.
“I feel like it’s really cool,” Tow said of his freshman experience. “Ryan Harrington is also a freshman. We make a really big impact on the team. It’s really cool being freshmen and being able to play [varsity].”
