SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The South Kingstown High School softball team kept up its winning ways on Monday evening and did so in dramatic fashion.
Meghan Boettger smashed a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Rebels beat Barrington 4-3 at the Broad Rock Playfields. It’s South Kingstown’s sixth win in its last eight games.
“It felt amazing,” Boettger said.
The Rebels are now 6-6 on the year and have shown an ability to win tight games. Four of their victories have been by one run, a product of both limitations and strengths. While they have scored the fewest runs in the division, they have gotten terrific pitching from Sarah Jones all season. They also took some lumps last year in Division I and learned a little about perseverance.
“I feel a lot more confident in the circle because we’ve gone through a whole entire season of losing even if I’m pitching my best,” Jones said.
The Rebels never trailed in Monday’s game against a struggling Barrington club, but they never had much breathing room. They jumped to a 2-0 lead before the Eagles worked back to a tie in the fourth inning.
In the sixth, the Rebels got a leadoff single from Keely Grady and another from Abigail O’Rourke. A sacrifice bunt by Abigail O’Connor put runners on second and third. Siena Titus followed with a line drive that was caught at first base. Pinch-runner Grace Palmieri was caught off third base, but the throw was wild. Palmieri turned around again and raced home with the go-ahead run.
Jones and the Rebels were one out away from closing out the game in the top of the seventh, but Ariana Renzi cracked a double. Faith Barras drove in the tying run with an RBI single. A strikeout by Jones ended the threat and kept the game tied.
The Rebels went to work again in the bottom of the seventh. Jones drew a leadoff walk and Erika Haigh put down a bunt. The Eagles tried to throw out Jones on the play, but she beat the throw to second base, then kept running when she realized no one was covering third base. Haigh also took second. The Eagles then walked Malia Young to load the bases.
Boettger watched a strike on the first pitch of her at-bat, then went to work. She crushed a fly ball almost to the fence in right-center field. Jones raced home with the game-winning run.
“Just trying to get a hit,” Boettger said of her approach.
Jones also pitched a gem, striking out 15 in the complete-game win. The senior has been one of the top pitchers in D-II this year and has kept the Rebels well within range in each game.
Three league games remain for the Rebels in the regular season. Then it’s on to the playoffs.
“Just continuing to play hard,” Jones said. “And we need to work on our communication. Playing hard for the entire game, not just the last inning, is something we definitely need to work on for the playoffs.”
