SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The North Kingstown High School baseball team cleared its highest hurdle yet and now stands alone as the only undefeated team in Division I.
The Skippers sent rival South Kingstown to its first defeat of the season with a 4-3 victory on Thursday at Lischio Field, then out-dueled Rebel ace Ben Brutti for a 4-1 victory on Monday at Old Mountain Field to complete a sweep of the season series.
The Skippers moved to 10-0 in league play, continuing to look plenty capable of defending their state title.
“They’re a great group,” North Kingstown coach Kevin Gormley said. “There are no egos on this team. We’ve got some good players, but they throw that statistic stuff out the window. They love each other. They remember last year. They want to write their own chapter again and take it as far as they can. Does it mean winning a state championship or bust? No. But we want to play good baseball. I think we are playing good baseball right now and it’s why we’re 10-0.”
The series began with South Kingstown scoring three runs in the top of the first inning on Thursday, but that was the high-water mark for the Rebels in the series. While Brutti gave them a strong chance to earn a split on Monday, North Kingstown took advantage of some defensive miscues to grab a lead and consistently made the Rebel ace work. Braeden Perry was strong on the other side as the Skippers prevailed in the rain-shortened contest, which was called in the sixth inning. The loss leaves the Rebels at 8-2.
“Disappointing,” South Kingstown head coach Keith Vellone said. “Defensively, that’s what cost us. Granted you look at the scoreboard and we only had two hits today. But even the previous game, we scored three in the first. We did get shut down after that, but if we play defense, we win that game. And honestly, an error cost us two runs today.”
North Kingstown’s Evan Maloney was touched up for three runs in the first inning of Thursday’s game but settled in from there. He didn’t allow another run while pitching a complete game. The Skippers came back with single runs in each of the first four innings to take the lead. T.J. Gormley scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to tie the game. An error and two more wild pitches in the fourth allowed Perry to score the go-ahead run. Reliever Rian O’Rourke kept the Skippers quiet after that, but Maloney protected the slim lead. A strikeout and two groundouts in the seventh finished off the win.
The Rebels delivered the first highlights again on Monday as Brutti struck out the side in the top of the first inning, with the usual cadre of pro scouts watching him from behind home plate.
But the Skippers weren’t going to shrink from the test.
“You’ve always got to look forward to that kind of challenge,” Maloney said. “We just had to make him work, hopping on fastballs, adjusting to off-speed. Just getting his pitch count up, swinging at good pitches and putting the ball in play.”
North Kingstown did just that in the third inning. Will Brew was hit by a pitch with one out, bringing up the top of the order for another look at Brutti. Robbie Lamond smacked an 0-2 pitch up the middle for a base hit. A grounder to shortstop by T.J. Gormley led to an out at second but the throw to first was high, allowing Brew to score. Josh Lincourt followed with an RBI single, plating Gormley for the 2-0 lead.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Kevin Gormley said. “Ben’s a hell of a pitcher. He had some electric stuff today. Our game plan going in, quite honestly, was just to drive up his pitch count. We didn’t care if we struck out because we knew we were going to strike out – but it was how we struck out. We wanted to make sure they were five-, six-, seven-pitch at-bats. The first inning, you don’t see 96, 96 every day. They see it on TV. They don’t see it in person. The first three batters, he took care of. But the bottom of the order really got us going – we had the hit-by-pitch, got a couple of hits. We put balls in play. We were talking about making them make plays and not having easy outs.”
The Skippers did more damage in the fifth inning. With two outs, T.J. Gormley fought through a six-pitch at-bat and poked a double down the right-field line. After an intentional walk to Lincourt, Maloney smashed the first pitch he saw over the head of center fielder Conor Kelly for a two-run double.
“All game, looking for first pitch fastball,” Maloney said. “He gave me a good one and I got a pretty good swing on it.”
“Maloney made us pay,” Vellone said. “It was my decision to put the lefty on and go righty-righty there. He hit it good. He crushed it.”
The lead was more than enough for Perry, who allowed just two hits in five innings. Gavin Rodman ended the shutout bid in the fifth inning when he singled and later came around on a wild pitch, but Perry struck out the other three batters in the inning to keep any comeback hopes grounded.
“I thought Braeden was tremendous,” Kevin Gormley said. “He was every bit as good as Brutti today. He kept the ball down. He attacked the strike zone, was aggressive in the strike zone. He is a legit guy and we’re very fortunate to have him and Evan.”
Brutti departed after the fifth inning. North Kingstown had a runner on with two outs in the sixth when umpires called the game.
“We talked about how this could happen and the mentally tougher team today was going to come out on top. I can’t be more proud of how they played today,” Gormley said. “That’s not easy. That kid is a really good pitcher and he’s going to have a fantastic career ahead of him. I thought we played aggressive, with some attitude today. We showed fight.”
South Kingstown will look to bounce back but will have to do it against the meat of its schedule. Their remaining schedule includes two-game sets with Portsmouth, Barrington and La Salle, some of the other top contenders in Division I-B.
“The message is we can hang our heads or we can get back up,” Vellone said. “We’re still 8-2, but we’ve got the toughest part of our schedule coming up. We’ve got La Salle, Portsmouth, Barrington. We’ve got to start finding a way to plate some of these runs and obviously square up our defense. That’s what’s costing us lately. If you don’t play good defense in these kinds of games, you’re not going to win them, and that’s what’s happening.”
It’ll be back-to-back big challenges for North Kingstown, with the Skippers set for a two-game set against Portsmouth this week. The Patriots are 9-1.
“This is huge, but it means nothing if we can’t go the rest of the season undefeated,” Maloney said. “We’ve got to keep working hard, put our heads down and just do whatever we can to stay undefeated.”
