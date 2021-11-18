In a press conference with Gov. Dan McKee Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott of the Rhode Island Department of Health announced that the state of Rhode Island has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults over the age of 18. Citing rising case numbers in the state, Alexander Scott and state officials are hoping to encourage residents of the state to get the booster shots ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and winter months. Are you planning on getting a COVID-19 booster shot? Why or why not? Let us know below.

